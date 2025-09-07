my problems

Strange bird
me neither. wana explain?I don't understand, what's wrong?
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower. I can always put it on an i7 875k 4GHz, it gets really hot, the noctua nh u12s struggles to cool it down.
Good thing I didn't buy a higher thermalright because it wouldn't fit anywhere.
what are you overclocking? what's not working/wrong?
oh, well if you didn't, why bother asking other people? spend ur time be4 asking for help?
They told me I have to raise the fan that's over the ram, I don't know why?
I installed a ryzen 5600x cpu, if that thermalright is as good as they say then my cpu shouldn't exceed 65 degrees Celsius.
I complained because my ram are high, but that's my own fault because I bought them. You told me to buy thermalright PA120 or PS, so I did.becvause you were bitching about it not clearing the ram. seems you figured it out.
thats not how ryzen chips work...