my problems

Strange bird

Strange bird

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
1,308
I don't understand, what's wrong?
 

you should have returned it as it was damaged in shipping and spamming it into every thread you could think of was the problem, it was off topic everywhere.
ps: slide the fan up to clear your ram.
 
It's not damaged, these upper sheets were bent but I screwed them back on. You told me it was the wrong one so I looked for one that would fit.
Which fan should I move?
I was working quickly so maybe I missed something?
 
Anyway, I don't see anything wrong. What am I supposed to be looking at? There's no context. I also don't understand.
 
If it "bugs" you too much... you can run it with just the one fan in the middle.
My son's 5700x3d stays chilly with his PA120se and one fan in the middle.
I have a PS120 with a higher speed Phanteks fan in just the middle slot for absolutely no issues.
 
The upper sheets were bent, they are thin and all of them are slightly bent. I can't lift it up anymore, it has to be leaning against the RAM so I can close the side of the case, I don't know exactly how much free space I have until I install it in the case.
 
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower. I can always put it on an i7 875k 4GHz, it gets really hot, the noctua nh u12s struggles to cool it down.
Good thing I didn't buy a higher thermalright because it wouldn't fit anywhere.
 
Strange bird said:
I don't understand, what's wrong?
me neither. wana explain?
what are you overclocking? what's not working/wrong?

Strange bird said:
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower. I can always put it on an i7 875k 4GHz, it gets really hot, the noctua nh u12s struggles to cool it down.
Good thing I didn't buy a higher thermalright because it wouldn't fit anywhere.
oh, well if you didn't, why bother asking other people? spend ur time be4 asking for help?
 
DF-1 said:
me neither. wana explain?
what are you overclocking? what's not working/wrong?



oh, well if you didn't, why bother asking other people? spend ur time be4 asking for help?
They told me I have to raise the fan that's over the ram, I don't know why?
I installed a ryzen 5600x cpu, if that thermalright is as good as they say then my cpu shouldn't exceed 65 degrees Celsius.
 
Strange bird said:
They told me I have to raise the fan that's over the ram, I don't know why?
I installed a ryzen 5600x cpu, if that thermalright is as good as they say then my cpu shouldn't exceed 65 degrees Celsius.
becvause you were bitching about it not clearing the ram. seems you figured it out.
thats not how ryzen chips work...
 
pendragon1 said:
becvause you were bitching about it not clearing the ram. seems you figured it out.
thats not how ryzen chips work...
I complained because my ram are high, but that's my own fault because I bought them. You told me to buy thermalright PA120 or PS, so I did.
 
