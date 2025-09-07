my problems(cautionary tale on HOW NOT to buy, test and tweak components.)

Strange bird
me neither. wana explain?I don't understand, what's wrong?
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower. I can always put it on an i7 875k 4GHz, it gets really hot, the noctua nh u12s struggles to cool it down.
Good thing I didn't buy a higher thermalright because it wouldn't fit anywhere.
what are you overclocking? what's not working/wrong?
oh, well if you didn't, why bother asking other people? spend ur time be4 asking for help?
They told me I have to raise the fan that's over the ram, I don't know why?
I installed a ryzen 5600x cpu, if that thermalright is as good as they say then my cpu shouldn't exceed 65 degrees Celsius.
I complained because my ram are high, but that's my own fault because I bought them. You told me to buy thermalright PA120 or PS, so I did.becvause you were bitching about it not clearing the ram. seems you figured it out.
thats not how ryzen chips work...
thats not how ryzen chips work...
Have you actually done any testing to confirm this? Or are you once again spouting stuff out without research, thought, or contemplation?if I raised the fan above the ram then it would cool the CPU less, it's already too high because of the high rams. So I still don't understand what you mean.
I guess the PA 120SE will cool better than the venomous x, if not then the change is useless to me. venomous x used to get close to 80 degrees Celsius in cinebench r23.
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower.
From many, many other installations similar to yours there’s been no evidence of a drastic temp difference when raising the fan roughly 10mm up to clear tall ram. At most, if you raise the fan up 10mm then you’ll be losing ~1/24 of the airflow cfm (since at the top and bottom of the fan the majority of the impeller opening is taken up by the corner supports) of the front fan, which would equate to a ~2cfm decrease at max speeds? Which is negligible cooling performance when actually looking at how much fan speed / cfm affects the performance of the cooler. According the aforementioned GN review 80% fan speed increase (which is close to a 60% cfm increase generally) only lowered temps about 3 deg C, so a 2cfm decrease in airflow would at max be a maybe a .25 deg C increase?
Again, this seems like a LOT of effort to bitch and whine about an impulse purchase , in your words
I genuinely tried to read through this without having a stroke so I could honestly try to be useful.
However, after getting to the end of the thread, I think I've identified the root cause of the heatsink issue...
That said, I'd try to run it with a single inner fan and see how it goes with noise/performance so I could close the case.
Well, I don't understand, in the last thread they told me that I have to pull the fan up so it doesn't sit on the ram, so I don't understand why?But he doesn't understand.
I won't move it unless I have to. My CPU is overclocked and draws up to 100w or even a little more.
??Put the front fan on the back of the heatsink.
The dimms your memory is in makes no difference if you can't close the case door.??
Obviously the picture is deceiving, the picture doesn't always tell the whole story, you obviously misunderstood everything, the second ram is not problematic at all, I could lower the fan as much as I want for it, the first one on the A2 is causing the problem
Is this your first time communicating with other people???
The original post is in another topic, I didn't really ask anything about the ram. Then people contacted me saying that I had made a mistake somewhere but I didn't understand exactly what the problem was during the installation. Then pendragon said to open my own topic and do whatever I wanted there. That's it in short.Is this your first time communicating with other people?
Take better fucking pictures and/or describe the exact thing you're having issues with so we know what to look for.
What worked on one motherboard WILL NOT necessarily work on another. They have different trace layouts, different board components, different firmware configuration, and different optimizations. Also, what it says it configured may not exactly match what the components were getting, as motherboards configurations are very dynamic and voltages are not static (unless you set them that way, and even then they may not be completely).I keep looking but what's the point if I don't understand, and anyway one says one thing, another another, and the third something else. Those are the voltages from the last MBO, automatically, now I've copied them here.
Secondly, I also copied PPT, TDC and EDC (150,114 and 168)
I set LLC for vcore and vtt to LEVEL 1, the highest, MBO automatically sets them to LEVEL 2 and LEVEL 4.
The offset is as before at -28 for all cores. I don't know why HWINFO is reporting it. So my power reporting deviation is always in the red, below 100%, the CPU is pushed to +200, as much as it can go