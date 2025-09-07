  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
my problems(cautionary tale on HOW NOT to buy, test and tweak components.)

Strange bird

Strange bird

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
1,348
I don't understand, what's wrong?
 

  IMG_20250907_092920299.jpg
    IMG_20250907_092920299.jpg
  IMG_20250907_092908844.jpg
    IMG_20250907_092908844.jpg
you should have returned it as it was damaged in shipping and spamming it into every thread you could think of was the problem, it was off topic everywhere.
ps: slide the fan up to clear your ram.
 
It's not damaged, these upper sheets were bent but I screwed them back on. You told me it was the wrong one so I looked for one that would fit.
Which fan should I move?
I was working quickly so maybe I missed something?
 
If it "bugs" you too much... you can run it with just the one fan in the middle.
My son's 5700x3d stays chilly with his PA120se and one fan in the middle.
I have a PS120 with a higher speed Phanteks fan in just the middle slot for absolutely no issues.
 
The upper sheets were bent, they are thin and all of them are slightly bent. I can't lift it up anymore, it has to be leaning against the RAM so I can close the side of the case, I don't know exactly how much free space I have until I install it in the case.
 
Also seems like a lot of the install issues could have been anticipated if even the bare minimum of research was done pre purchase.

This is basically the first vid that pops up when doing a search and it clearly shows the issues that could arise, as well as the install process and clearance area to be mindful of

View: https://youtu.be/Mm4hyIHe1PM?si=CSOy5IkoTDq7Cund
 
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower. I can always put it on an i7 875k 4GHz, it gets really hot, the noctua nh u12s struggles to cool it down.
Good thing I didn't buy a higher thermalright because it wouldn't fit anywhere.
 
Strange bird said:
I don't understand, what's wrong?
Click to expand...
me neither. wana explain?
what are you overclocking? what's not working/wrong?

Strange bird said:
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower. I can always put it on an i7 875k 4GHz, it gets really hot, the noctua nh u12s struggles to cool it down.
Good thing I didn't buy a higher thermalright because it wouldn't fit anywhere.
Click to expand...

oh, well if you didn't, why bother asking other people? spend ur time be4 asking for help?
 
DF-1 said:
me neither. wana explain?
what are you overclocking? what's not working/wrong?



oh, well if you didn't, why bother asking other people? spend ur time be4 asking for help?
Click to expand...
They told me I have to raise the fan that's over the ram, I don't know why?
I installed a ryzen 5600x cpu, if that thermalright is as good as they say then my cpu shouldn't exceed 65 degrees Celsius.
 
Strange bird said:
They told me I have to raise the fan that's over the ram, I don't know why?
I installed a ryzen 5600x cpu, if that thermalright is as good as they say then my cpu shouldn't exceed 65 degrees Celsius.
Click to expand...

because you were bitching about it not clearing the ram. seems you figured it out.
thats not how ryzen chips work...
 
Last edited:
pendragon1 said:
becvause you were bitching about it not clearing the ram. seems you figured it out.
thats not how ryzen chips work...
Click to expand...
I complained because my ram are high, but that's my own fault because I bought them. You told me to buy thermalright PA120 or PS, so I did.
 
pendragon1 said:
becvause you were bitching about it not clearing the ram. seems you figured it out.
thats not how ryzen chips work...
Click to expand...
I said that those RAM slots that were cut off on the cooler were not a problem at all,and that if they weren't cut off, it would probably be a problem if I had all 4 slots ram filled.
 
if I raised the fan above the ram then it would cool the CPU less, it's already too high because of the high rams. So I still don't understand what you mean.
I guess the PA 120SE will cool better than the venomous x, if not then the change is useless to me. venomous x used to get close to 80 degrees Celsius in cinebench r23.
 
Strange bird said:
if I raised the fan above the ram then it would cool the CPU less, it's already too high because of the high rams. So I still don't understand what you mean.
I guess the PA 120SE will cool better than the venomous x, if not then the change is useless to me. venomous x used to get close to 80 degrees Celsius in cinebench r23.
Click to expand...
Have you actually done any testing to confirm this? Or are you once again spouting stuff out without research, thought, or contemplation?

From many, many other installations similar to yours there’s been no evidence of a drastic temp difference when raising the fan roughly 10mm up to clear tall ram. At most, if you raise the fan up 10mm then you’ll be losing ~1/24 of the airflow cfm (since at the top and bottom of the fan the majority of the impeller opening is taken up by the corner supports) of the front fan, which would equate to a ~2cfm decrease at max speeds? Which is negligible cooling performance when actually looking at how much fan speed / cfm affects the performance of the cooler. According the aforementioned GN review 80% fan speed increase (which is close to a 60% cfm increase generally) only lowered temps about 3 deg C, so a 2cfm decrease in airflow would at max be a maybe a .25 deg C increase?

Again, this seems like a LOT of effort to bitch and whine about an impulse purchase , in your words

Strange bird said:
I didn't do any research, it was pretty cheap and that's why I bought it, for nothing else, and I wanted to try a dual tower.
Click to expand...
 
yinzerniner said:
Have you actually done any testing to confirm this? Or are you once again spouting stuff out without research, thought, or contemplation?

From many, many other installations similar to yours there’s been no evidence of a drastic temp difference when raising the fan roughly 10mm up to clear tall ram. At most, if you raise the fan up 10mm then you’ll be losing ~1/24 of the airflow cfm (since at the top and bottom of the fan the majority of the impeller opening is taken up by the corner supports) of the front fan, which would equate to a ~2cfm decrease at max speeds? Which is negligible cooling performance when actually looking at how much fan speed / cfm affects the performance of the cooler. According the aforementioned GN review 80% fan speed increase (which is close to a 60% cfm increase generally) only lowered temps about 3 deg C, so a 2cfm decrease in airflow would at max be a maybe a .25 deg C increase?

Again, this seems like a LOT of effort to bitch and whine about an impulse purchase , in your words
Click to expand...
it doesn't matter, if I raise the fan 2-3 mm I won't be able to close the side panel.
 
You don't need that front fan for just a stock, or even overclocked 5600X. You could probably get away with running no fans on the cooler if you have half assed decent caseflow.
 
Anyway, I had to replace the old venomous x, I didn't really like how it cooled and it didn't fit the case in terms of looks.The price was good so I bought it.It wasn't like that before. I paid twice as much for Noctua and it cools similarly to Venomous X. The only thing is that the box, packaging and equipment are better.
 
I genuinely tried to read through this without having a stroke so I could honestly try to be useful.

However, after getting to the end of the thread, I think I've identified the root cause of the heatsink issue...

Screenshot_20250907-152534.png


That said, I'd try to run it with a single inner fan and see how it goes with noise/performance so I could close the case.
 
MikeTrike said:
I genuinely tried to read through this without having a stroke so I could honestly try to be useful.

However, after getting to the end of the thread, I think I've identified the root cause of the heatsink issue...

View attachment 752676

That said, I'd try to run it with a single inner fan and see how it goes with noise/performance so I could close the case.
Click to expand...

But he doesn't understand.
 
LigTasm said:
But he doesn't understand.
Click to expand...
Well, I don't understand, in the last thread they told me that I have to pull the fan up so it doesn't sit on the ram, so I don't understand why?
I won't move it unless I have to. My CPU is overclocked and draws up to 100w or even a little more.
 
Strange bird said:
Well, I don't understand, in the last thread they told me that I have to pull the fan up so it doesn't sit on the ram, so I don't understand why?
I won't move it unless I have to. My CPU is overclocked and draws up to 100w or even a little more.
Click to expand...
Just so we're on the same page, attaching a pic which I think shows what's up, I'll delete if I effed up.

I'd just file down the plastic on the offending fan, easier than to file down the RAM's heatspreader, and fans are easily replaced.

1130433_IMG_20250907_092908844m.jpg

Edit: that wann't OP's problem
 
Last edited:
no, the angle of the picture is wrong, that ram is not problematic at all, it doesn't get in the way and doesn't touch, the other one is problematic, the fan touches it a little and leans on it, but that shouldn't be a problem?
I didn't install it
 
hititnquitit said:
Put the front fan on the back of the heatsink.
Click to expand...
??
Obviously the picture is deceiving, the picture doesn't always tell the whole story, you obviously misunderstood everything, the second ram is not problematic at all, I could lower the fan as much as I want for it, the first one on the A2 is causing the problem
 
Strange bird said:
??
Obviously the picture is deceiving, the picture doesn't always tell the whole story, you obviously misunderstood everything, the second ram is not problematic at all, I could lower the fan as much as I want for it, the first one on the A2 is causing the problem
Click to expand...
The dimms your memory is in makes no difference if you can't close the case door.

You're having memory clearance issues with fan #1 period, end of story. To rectify the issue remove it and place it in position #3 BEHIND fan #2(#2 being the fan in the center). Position #3 is the furthest from the dimm slots. Thereby eliminating the issue altogether while maintaining optimum airflow. If that doesn't clarify things for you, well I kinda get the impression you're afraid you're going to stab yourself removing the fan clips and have given up.
 
Strange bird said:
??
Obviously the picture is deceiving, the picture doesn't always tell the whole story, you obviously misunderstood everything, the second ram is not problematic at all, I could lower the fan as much as I want for it, the first one on the A2 is causing the problem
Click to expand...
Is this your first time communicating with other people?
Take better fucking pictures and/or describe the exact thing you're having issues with so we know what to look for.
 
grifter_66 said:
Is this your first time communicating with other people?
Take better fucking pictures and/or describe the exact thing you're having issues with so we know what to look for.
Click to expand...
The original post is in another topic, I didn't really ask anything about the ram. Then people contacted me saying that I had made a mistake somewhere but I didn't understand exactly what the problem was during the installation. Then pendragon said to open my own topic and do whatever I wanted there. That's it in short.
 
Strange bird said:
The original post is in another topic, I didn't really ask anything about the ram. Then people contacted me saying that I had made a mistake somewhere but I didn't understand exactly what the problem was during the installation. Then pendragon said to open my own topic and do whatever I wanted there. That's it in short.
Click to expand...
I understand now. It looks fine. If there are no performance issues, just leave it alone. If it doesn't cool well, maybe get a better tim, reinstall with that, then leave it alone. I'm really happy with my Thermal Grizzly PhaseSheet. Bit sticky so install can be tricky, but performance is top notch. Just be sure you trim any excess and/or at least keep it off the board, as it is conductive.
 
It works, there is no gain with the new MBO, even a little less but it mostly works. A new bios was just released for it today and I installed it immediately.
Something is wrong with the bios settings, it seems. It was mostly the same or very similar to the previous MBO, but there are some differences.
The temperature with the new cooler is noticeably lower, maybe even by a full 10 degrees Celsius if not more.
 

  1000010405.jpg
    1000010405.jpg
  1000010408.jpg
    1000010408.jpg
  1000010411.jpg
    1000010411.jpg
1. Update AGESA to ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.F.
2. Update fTPM version
They did that in the new bios. What is this fTPM?
This is how it was on my old MBO under voltage, it set it automatically. With this new one, it didn't set anything so I entered it manually.
My power management oscillates a lot in hwinfo, it's always well below 100%, something is unstable, my 3dmark even crashed once.
It's strange that my 3DMark results are slightly worse than with the old, worse MBO and weaker cooler, this MBO has PCIe 4.0.
 

  IMG_20250906_165319125.jpg
    IMG_20250906_165319125.jpg
You shouldn't be fucking with voltages if you don't know what you are doing.
Sounds like you just need to educate yourself. Try using Google and start reading up on all this stuff and stop relying on others to do the work for you.
once you've got a core understanding it'll be a lot easier for people here to answer any questions you still may have as they won't have to hold your hand and spoon feed you every drop of information you'll need to know.
 
I keep looking but what's the point if I don't understand, and anyway one says one thing, another another, and the third something else. Those are the voltages from the last MBO, automatically, now I've copied them here.
Secondly, I also copied PPT, TDC and EDC (150,114 and 168)
I set LLC for vcore and vtt to LEVEL 1, the highest, MBO automatically sets them to LEVEL 2 and LEVEL 4.
The offset is as before at -28 for all cores. I don't know why HWINFO is reporting it. So my power reporting deviation is always in the red, below 100%, the CPU is pushed to +200, as much as it can go
 

  IMG_20250909_160437024.jpg
    IMG_20250909_160437024.jpg
Strange bird said:
I keep looking but what's the point if I don't understand, and anyway one says one thing, another another, and the third something else. Those are the voltages from the last MBO, automatically, now I've copied them here.
Secondly, I also copied PPT, TDC and EDC (150,114 and 168)
I set LLC for vcore and vtt to LEVEL 1, the highest, MBO automatically sets them to LEVEL 2 and LEVEL 4.
The offset is as before at -28 for all cores. I don't know why HWINFO is reporting it. So my power reporting deviation is always in the red, below 100%, the CPU is pushed to +200, as much as it can go
Click to expand...
What worked on one motherboard WILL NOT necessarily work on another. They have different trace layouts, different board components, different firmware configuration, and different optimizations. Also, what it says it configured may not exactly match what the components were getting, as motherboards configurations are very dynamic and voltages are not static (unless you set them that way, and even then they may not be completely).

You should approach this as if you are working with a completely different CPU, because the motherboard is going to be that much different in the way it interacts with it. Start from scratch, make small adjustments, and test, test, test. If you don't have the patience for that, set PBO, XMP, and leave it alone. You will get plenty out of that CPU with good cooling, trust me.
 
That's it, I'm trying to OC as much as I can. This mbo should be better, only if the PSU limits it, maybe 650w is too little for the default rtx 4070 super, it pulls up to 280W for me,just GPU.
The second thing is that this MBO does not list the default (auto) voltages, there are none, I have to rely on the voltage from before.
 

  IMG_20250909_163321368.jpg
    IMG_20250909_163321368.jpg
  IMG_20250909_163218426.jpg
    IMG_20250909_163218426.jpg
If you go into the health page it may show the voltages there. If it doesn't, then it probably doesn't have the circuitry to read the voltages, or they aren't exposed to the firmware. Either way, doesn't sound like that motherboard was meant for overclocking.

But like I said before, it won't be the same. The trace length and design, and what components it passes on the way, will effect what the voltages are when they reach the CPU, and the quality of connections in the CPU socket will as well. Different switching frequency and number of regulators will effect the way the CPU reacts to different voltages, how they dip, etc.
 
