My PfSence box decided to take a dirt nap

It's a SFF DFI In dustrial AMD based box. Been running without any problems for over a year then suddenly, without warning it up and died. Performed an autopsy on it and was able to get into the BIOS once and saw the CPU temp was 94c. I plulled the plug and started tearing her down.I found that 2 of the threaded inserts the cooler attaches to had pulled out of the base plate and the cooler was. The CPU is embedded so none of the hardware is standard. Decided not to even try pulling the inserts back in since this piss poor design would allow this to happen again no doubt. So I'm in the process of building another system reusing the case. I decided to replace the PSU just to err on the side of caution.I got to thinking while going through this ordeal, is PfSense really worth it? A PfSense box is always going to use more electricity and require more maintenance than a regular router. Right now I'm using my backup TP-Link router and wondering if I'd be better of staying with it rather than going back to PfSense.