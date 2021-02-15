My pc wont desplay

Hi I am having trouble with a recent build. The pc won't display anything on the monitor. The specs are



Motherboard: msi Meg x570



Memory: t-force 3200



Power: evga 650



Cpu: ryzen 9 3000



Gpu:msi 3060



Monitor: sceptre



Everything turns on and light up i am pretty sure I plugged in everything correctly but it won't display anything. Not with a hdmi or display cord. The error code said 0d wich I looked up and it said it had something wrong with the memory card. I was hoping to get a solution



Thank you