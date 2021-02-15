My pc wont desplay

frodbaggins012

Feb 14, 2021
Hi I am having trouble with a recent build. The pc won't display anything on the monitor. The specs are

Motherboard: msi Meg x570

Memory: t-force 3200

Power: evga 650

Cpu: ryzen 9 3000

Gpu:msi 3060

Monitor: sceptre

Everything turns on and light up i am pretty sure I plugged in everything correctly but it won't display anything. Not with a hdmi or display cord. The error code said 0d wich I looked up and it said it had something wrong with the memory card. I was hoping to get a solution

Thank you
 
Mega6

Aug 13, 2017
re-apply cpu goop and reseat the cpu. if that doesn't work go to a single stick of ram in slot 0.
 
