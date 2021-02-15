My pc wont desplay

frodbaggins012
Hi I am having trouble with a recent build. The pc won't display anything on the monitor. The specs are
Motherboard: msi Meg x570
Memory: t-force 3200
Power: evga 650
Cpu: ryzen 9 3000
Gpu:msi 3060
Monitor: sceptre
Everything turns on and light up i am pretty sure I plugged in everything correctly but it won't display anything. Not with a hdmi or display cord. The error code said 0d wich I looked up and it said it had something wrong with the memory card. I was hoping to get a solution
Thank you
