My PC turns off and restarts all of a sudden

I have Desktop PC that I've been using for years without any problems. Yesterday it started shutting down and restarting without any clear reason. Every time I started it, it ended up shutting down by itself after a while, and the time it ran before shutting down gradually got shorter and shorter until I could barely finish the booting before it shut down. I hoped that it was a software issue, so I tried running booting a linux distro from a usb-stick and installing it on another drive, but it shut down again before I even managed to start the installation.



I read that these things usually happen because of overheating, so I removed my CPU fan and cleaned it since it was very dusty. And now after reinstalling it, I doesn't start at all anymore. The PC lights up and tries to boot and you can hear a quick sound that I usually hear before it boots and I can see the CPU fan move a few mm and then stops. Then it keeps repeating that process.



I have attached a video of the PC behaves when I try to start it.

I would be so grateful for any help I could get, any thoughts or ideas would be immensely valuable!