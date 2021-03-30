My PC sometimes makes cracking noises when the case heats up

Hello.PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P







It sounds just like when stuff is extending and thus makes a sort of cracking noise. Like your house or wooden stairs sometimes make it.

This mainly happens during/while heavy gaming .

I dunno what exactly makes the sound but the cause definitely seems to come from increased temperatures. Maybe the glass side panel of case?

Is this normal?
 
I do not have these issues but my case with glass side panel has rubber grommets the glass sits on, any was less thermal load. You could always run with side off to see if it is that.
 
yes, its normal. it call expansion, usually do to heat. instead of creating thread after thread, try to keep your paranoia in one place...
 
