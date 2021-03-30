My PC sometimes makes cracking noises when the case heats up

Hello.PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
It sounds just like when stuff is extending and thus makes a sort of cracking noise. Like your house or wooden stairs sometimes make it.
This mainly happens during/while heavy gaming .
I dunno what exactly makes the sound but the cause definitely seems to come from increased temperatures. Maybe the glass side panel of case?
Is this normal?
