My PC sometimes makes cracking noises when the case heats up

Hello.PC:



Monitor:AORUS FI27Q



Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )



Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )



Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP



Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX



mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD



Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P















It sounds just like when stuff is extending and thus makes a sort of cracking noise. Like your house or wooden stairs sometimes make it.



This mainly happens during/while heavy gaming .



I dunno what exactly makes the sound but the cause definitely seems to come from increased temperatures. Maybe the glass side panel of case?



Is this normal?