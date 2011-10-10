My PC hot air exhaust project (vent hot air outside the room)

Seems like you need a number of very stiff fans to overcome the static pressure created by this contraption. If you can get the end of it outside and arrange some kind of funnel on the end and a large exhaust fan, I bet it would help a lot.



As constructed, I am not convinced you are really evacuating that much heat - much of it is radiating back into your room as it goes through the hose.



One thing I always wanted to try was an external heat exchanger - water cool the PC, but put the radiator outside. If it gets hot outside, you might need to make it very large since the temperature delta is much smaller, but at least you are not heating the room...