My PC hot air exhaust project (vent hot air outside the room)

My is PC doubling as a room heater. Not needed here in Hawaii. So I made a basic vent to exhaust the hot air outside the window.
It's pretty much a prototype.
Once I finalize the design I'll have it made of metal and I'll line the inside with sound insulating foam.
What do you guys think? Any suggestions on how this can be further improved? I know there's plenty of room for improvement.
More fans? Better fan? Better ducting? I'd like to hear your comments!
