My PC fans sound like a hair dryer. Is it a problem

My PC fans create sound like a hair dryer ever since I assembled. Is it a problem?
These are the temperatures.
When I changed the settings it from full speed to silent the sound went off. But I don't how this will effect the CPU and GPU temperature.
Is there a way I can set these fans to automatically increase the speed when temperature rises and vice versa
And this is how the fans are mounted (default).
My case Corsair 3500 has 3 fans inbuilt.
Dust is not a problem. I clean it every 2 weeks
I think those 3 fans provide in flow and CPU heat sink fan releases the air from the rear. Should I have another 120 MM RGB fan on the rear of the case?
