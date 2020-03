So I have my computer in the bedroom and we have a family pc in another room. I was the only user on mine and my son, daughter, and wife each have an account on the family pc. So I hop on mine and the user that pops up is my son's account. He is no longer living here(marine corps) so I haven't been able to see if I can log in but how would that happen? We use wired ethernet and I'm guessing that's how it happened but not sure why.



Any advice?