My optical drive is not working any more

I don't use my DVD drive much, but needed it today, but no luck. I have an MSI laptop, GE62-2QD Apache Pro (with the optical drive) and use Win10-64. In BIOS, the drive is recognized. In device manager, I scanned for hardware changes and I updated the driver. Still no change. That is, if I hit eject in File Explorer, nothing happens, although the DVD drive does show up in FE. I used a paper clip to open it and put in a known good DVD and it spins up, but the DVD does not play, even clicking on the drive in FE does nothing.

I went to the MSI support site, but there are no drivers for optical drives. Any ideas?