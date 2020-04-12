My on the go tech shopping list, feel free to recommend better for same or cheaper price.

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,056
WORK IN PROGRESS
Budget: $1200 max
including tax and shipping.
Required:
15.6" Laptop, still looking at gaming type.
16gb, 9.5mm HDD bay, SD card slot, 1-2 slot SSD, 2-4gb gpu. AFAIK 9.5mm HDD are still maxed at 2GB, right?
HDD.
For bulk onboard storage, 9.5mm height.
2TB one of these.
Toshiba $101
https://www.newegg.com/toshiba-2tb-mq04abd200/p/N82E16822149745
Samsung $88
https://www.newegg.com/seagate-samsung-spinpoint-m9t-2tb-st2000lm003/p/N82E16822178627
WD Blue $74 , 7mm? Nice, is there a larger 9.5mm version?
https://www.newegg.com/blue-2tb-wd20spzx/p/N82E16822234339
Mouse.
Logitech g602 minimum, g604 prefered. $38-100
External HDD, 2.5 inch form factor.
5TB $102
4TB is $97
https://www.amazon.com/Seagate-Port...d_t=BROWSE_ANYWHERE&pf_rd_i=595048&th=1&psc=1
BT controller.
Ipega pg9076 $24
need one with built in clip.
https://www.amazon.com/PG-9076-Wire...hild=1&keywords=pg-9076&qid=1586605768&sr=8-1
Optional:
BT headphone.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...d=f1dc75e28708415aa3d693a4395146a9&th=1&psc=1
Budget: $1200 max
including tax and shipping.
Required:
15.6" Laptop, still looking at gaming type.
16gb, 9.5mm HDD bay, SD card slot, 1-2 slot SSD, 2-4gb gpu. AFAIK 9.5mm HDD are still maxed at 2GB, right?
HDD.
For bulk onboard storage, 9.5mm height.
2TB one of these.
Toshiba $101
https://www.newegg.com/toshiba-2tb-mq04abd200/p/N82E16822149745
Samsung $88
https://www.newegg.com/seagate-samsung-spinpoint-m9t-2tb-st2000lm003/p/N82E16822178627
WD Blue $74 , 7mm? Nice, is there a larger 9.5mm version?
https://www.newegg.com/blue-2tb-wd20spzx/p/N82E16822234339
Mouse.
Logitech g602 minimum, g604 prefered. $38-100
External HDD, 2.5 inch form factor.
5TB $102
4TB is $97
https://www.amazon.com/Seagate-Port...d_t=BROWSE_ANYWHERE&pf_rd_i=595048&th=1&psc=1
BT controller.
Ipega pg9076 $24
need one with built in clip.
https://www.amazon.com/PG-9076-Wire...hild=1&keywords=pg-9076&qid=1586605768&sr=8-1
Optional:
BT headphone.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...d=f1dc75e28708415aa3d693a4395146a9&th=1&psc=1
Last edited: