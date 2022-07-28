My old PC doesn't boot anymore, screen remains black

C

CutterX

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
106
Hello,
My old PC stopped booting one day without explanation. Its fans keep spinning, the hard drive and DVD drive are powered but not the keyboard and mouse (their LEDs are off), and the screen remains black (no signal). The motherboard's phase LEDs, which according the manual indicate the CPU load, are all on. The manual doesn't tell if those LEDs are here to indicate an error. If I boot the computer without a GPU, it seems to boot normally because the front activity LED keeps blinking and the phase LEDs turn off after a few seconds.

The hardware:
  • P55A-UD3R
  • i7 860
  • Radeon HD5870 or GTX 1660
  • Corsair HX660
What I've tried:
  • rotating RAM sticks
  • resetting the CMOS
  • replacing the CMOS battery
  • changing the GPU
  • booting with as few peripherals as possible (no disks)
I've given it to a repair shop and they could boot it with GTX 1660 on a live distro (I had removed the SSD). However when I've tried to boot it after picking it up, it still had the same problem, so it was probably just mere luck. What else could I try ?
 
