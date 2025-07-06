  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
My NR200 is about to be resurrected.

Sojuuk

Sojuuk

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jan 18, 2003
Messages
3,041
Gonna try to cram a 200mm(actually measures at 190mm) fan in this case to cool an AMD AI Max+ 395! Not sure it will fit with the 140mm quad ring plus fans on the sides but I want ALL the RGB!
 

Attachments

  • 20250706_173556.jpg
    20250706_173556.jpg
    215.7 KB · Views: 0
  • ikfu2gyt138vyonrd7ltjzvsodh7.jpg
    ikfu2gyt138vyonrd7ltjzvsodh7.jpg
    184.9 KB · Views: 0
They called me a madman. And yes I am intending to "pull" the air through the heatsink and vent it straight out the top of the case.
 

Attachments

  • 20250708_195458.jpg
    20250708_195458.jpg
    184.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250708_195506.jpg
    20250708_195506.jpg
    197.3 KB · Views: 0
A MADMAN!
 

Attachments

  • 20250708_204529.jpg
    20250708_204529.jpg
    205.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250708_204532.jpg
    20250708_204532.jpg
    261.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250708_204541.jpg
    20250708_204541.jpg
    215.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Like
Reactions: Nobu
like this
Looks cool to me. What MB is that with the AI Max+ 395? I just ordered a Minisforum BD795i-SE with a soldered Ryzen 9 7945HX for a gaming build, though was tempted to wait for them to drop a version with the newer cpus (which they've already incorporated into pre-built minis), but figured I wouldn't be able to afford one regardless. I haven't seen any m-itx boards with the 395's yet that have a full PCI-E slot yet though?
 
