My newly built gaming PC just conked out on me.

So, about a month ago I built my first PC, and it ran spectacularly well, until last night.

The cpu is a 7800X3D, and the GPU is a Zotac 4090.

Here’s what’s happening: when I switch on the pc, everything is fine… I can open my web browser and go onto the internet, I can open Steam and all the other clients… the CPU temperature is normal… everything is normal… until I run a game.

Depending on which game it is, I can sometimes play for about ten or thirty seconds, but then I’ll have a total system freeze, and my monitor will say ‘no signal’. With some games I can’t even get past the opening splash screens - right away the audio will cut out and the splash screens will start stuttering and the system will lock up.

Here’s the weird thing: as soon as I launch any game, the little LCD display on my H150i elite capellix cpu cooler will go black, but not entirely: normally the cpu cooler’s screen will display my cpu temp, but when I run a game that display will just have a little Corsair logo in it. I have no idea why it’s doing this?

My first step was to run DDU and re-install my GPU driver - but that did nothing. This really ‘feels’ like a hardware issue. I still have my old 3090 - and I probably should have installed that before creating this thread, because I suspect the 4090 might be the issue… that IS going to be my next step - but I thought I’d post this anyhow.

On a side note: I literally had a heart attack just a few months ago, and my family physician warned me not to get upset about anything, because I have an ongoing problem with that. So I’m telling myself right now not to get worked up about this… it’s only a gaming PC… but stuff like this seems to unravel me. I don’t know why.

Anyway, you guys helped me build this PC, and I feel like this is the place to look for solutions. :)
 
So now even when I open a web browser I just get an empty page, and the entire computer freezes… even the lcd panel on my cpu cooler?
 
GPU, PSU, MB or temps are my first guess. Start with the GPU being that you have a spare to test with. If the problem persists, its something else. Check temps, hs/aio mounting next to be certain there's no issues there.
 
what psu and is it new or old? yes, starting with the 3090 would be a good idea.
 
Is your GPU power connector still good? I'd make sure that wasn't melting.
 
Install HWINFO
Monitor your temps.
I suggest you uninstall icue junk and set the Heatsink fan rpms manually through the bios.
Report back.
 
