My newly built gaming PC just conked out on me.

So, about a month ago I built my first PC, and it ran spectacularly well, until last night.The cpu is a 7800X3D, and the GPU is a Zotac 4090.Here’s what’s happening: when I switch on the pc, everything is fine… I can open my web browser and go onto the internet, I can open Steam and all the other clients… the CPU temperature is normal… everything is normal… until I run a game.Depending on which game it is, I can sometimes play for about ten or thirty seconds, but then I’ll have a total system freeze, and my monitor will say ‘no signal’. With some games I can’t even get past the opening splash screens - right away the audio will cut out and the splash screens will start stuttering and the system will lock up.Here’s the weird thing: as soon as I launch any game, the little LCD display on my H150i elite capellix cpu cooler will go black, but not entirely: normally the cpu cooler’s screen will display my cpu temp, but when I run a game that display will just have a little Corsair logo in it. I have no idea why it’s doing this?My first step was to run DDU and re-install my GPU driver - but that did nothing. This really ‘feels’ like a hardware issue. I still have my old 3090 - and I probably should have installed that before creating this thread, because I suspect the 4090 might be the issue… that IS going to be my next step - but I thought I’d post this anyhow.On a side note: I literally had a heart attack just a few months ago, and my family physician warned me not to get upset about anything, because I have an ongoing problem with that. So I’m telling myself right now not to get worked up about this… it’s only a gaming PC… but stuff like this seems to unravel me. I don’t know why.Anyway, you guys helped me build this PC, and I feel like this is the place to look for solutions.