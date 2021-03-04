My new Z590 motherboard lacks TOSLINK and it's a causing me problems.

D

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,614
My current audio system relies on having optical inputs.

The optical goes to a matrix switch (think splitter) so I can run my headphone amp and speaker amp independently, from the same optical feed.

The new Strix Z590-i board does not have a digital output.

I've seen generic USB to Toslink adapters - I've also seen external sound cards from Creative, but I don't really want something adding EQ or effects because whatever settings are applied will go to both headphones and speakers. I'm worried that some generic adapter might be glitchy or unreliable.

Does anyone have a good suggestion for an elegant (or not) way to add optical out to a new system?
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,806
possibly use an HDMI audio extractor? Seems weird a loaded itx board with no digital outs. Nothing onboard coax digital or anything?
 
Last edited:
D

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,614
magnetik said:
possibly use an HDMI audio extractor? Seems weird such a loaded board with no digital outs. Nothing onboard coax digital or anything?
Click to expand...
1. Main monitor is DP/Gsync, but I do have a small 1080P monitor monitor mounted over my main. Maybe I can find a little dongle that just breaks it out and sends to optical. Good idea.

This looks like the ticket: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BHYXVTY/

2. I got the board yesterday (still waiting on the 11900k release) and read through the manual - no luck. I get that backplane space is limited, but I wish they had gone with a combo 3.5mm/optical jack - would have been a good compromise.
 
D

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,614
pendragon1 said:
since the board doesnt even have a spdif header you only option is a usb dac/convertor or hdmi extractor like this: https://www.amazon.com/J-Tech-Digit...jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ==
Click to expand...
Yeah, I think that's what I need - both my systems have a good DAC, I just need to deliver the optical signal.

I use optical because besides the PC, I have other devices and I use the matrix switch to send any audio input to any audio output - having to use USB or something else from the PC would mess that up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top