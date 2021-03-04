My new Z590 motherboard lacks TOSLINK and it's a causing me problems.

My current audio system relies on having optical inputs.



The optical goes to a matrix switch (think splitter) so I can run my headphone amp and speaker amp independently, from the same optical feed.



The new Strix Z590-i board does not have a digital output.



I've seen generic USB to Toslink adapters - I've also seen external sound cards from Creative, but I don't really want something adding EQ or effects because whatever settings are applied will go to both headphones and speakers. I'm worried that some generic adapter might be glitchy or unreliable.



Does anyone have a good suggestion for an elegant (or not) way to add optical out to a new system?