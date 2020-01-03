My New SSD drive from BHPhoto appears to have been used before?

Hello, I just (today) received what was purchased as a NEW Crucial MX500 SSD drive from BHPhoto. Upon close inspection, there are about a dozen marks on the glossy logo that I don't think should be there on a new item. They are very tiny squares that look to me as if the drive has had something very small and square against it for considerable time as the wear appears to be from vibration (probably not from this drive, but something else in a computer?) Like maybe it was mounted near a CD rom drive or regular spinning hard drive and these tiny marks were worn into it by vibrations. I felt I might be being too picky and had my wife look at it. Immediately she said she saw it and it appeared used to her as well. So now I'm deciding whether to send the drive back or keep it. Obviously, I do not want to keep a used product that I paid full price for as "New". No telling how much time is on it.....or is there? So that's my question for today. Is there a way to definitively determine how "Used" this drive might be? I downloaded and installed SpeeFan452 and ran it but it really didn't tell me much. So, is there software I can use to get data from the drive that will help me decide to keep it or send it back based on SMART or other internally recorded usage data? Thanks.