My New Monitor, 2020 LG OLED 48" - Gsync 120hz @ 4K 4:4:4 / Film Maker Mode / Google Assistant Voice Control

LG OLED48CXPUA 48"
https://www.trustedreviews.com/reviews/lg-cx-48-inch-oled-oled48cxpua
Recommended Viewing Distance - 3' ( Three Feet )
Yeah, this will be my move to OLED. Looking forward to the contrast especially. Gsync a huge plus.
Will replace my amazing Samsung 55" NU8000 that I bought for 120hz native.
This OLED will be a beast at desktop and gaming hands down.
$1,500 retail. I will use my Corona Virus Money they are giving all of us lol
