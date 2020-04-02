My New Monitor, 2020 LG OLED 48" - Gsync 120hz @ 4K 4:4:4 / Film Maker Mode / Google Assistant Voice Control

S

SixFootDuo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 5, 2004
Messages
5,576
LG OLED48CXPUA 48"


https://www.trustedreviews.com/reviews/lg-cx-48-inch-oled-oled48cxpua



Recommended Viewing Distance - 3' ( Three Feet )

Yeah, this will be my move to OLED. Looking forward to the contrast especially. Gsync a huge plus.

Will replace my amazing Samsung 55" NU8000 that I bought for 120hz native.

This OLED will be a beast at desktop and gaming hands down.

$1,500 retail. I will use my Corona Virus Money they are giving all of us lol
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top