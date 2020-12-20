My Motherboad is only showing Red Green and Blue colors !!!

Hi guys how are you?



I`m having a very strange issue here



I have a X470 Gaming 7 Wifi and some days ago my RGB only works like a RGB, let me explain, the only colors that is avaiable to chosse at RGB Fusion are Red Green and Blue, if i select another color for example Yeloow it becomes orange, if i select white it becomes a kind of yellow



The color was normal some days ago, and the wrong color appears when the pc boots, before rgb fusion opens at windows



Just tried everything, used a couple of RGB fusion versions, downgraded the bios, used openrgb, nothing works



Any idea what to do?



Thanks