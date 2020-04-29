My monitor keeps shutting off randomly, can anyone help?

So I have two monitors one is plugged into my laptop's HDMI and the other into the USB C. The issue is that regardless of which monitor I plug the HDMI into they both start randomly shutting off at least twice a day every day.

I've switched between 3 different HDMI cables, and nothing. Also, I use these monitors on my desktop and havent encountered the same problem this is only on my laptop.

And these two monitors are new, when I had my old monitors nothing ever went wrong. Why is this happening.

My old monitors: Dell U2913WM and LG 29UB55-B

Mnew monitors: Gigabyte FI27QP and LG 27GLA83A-B
 
