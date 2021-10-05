my Mikrotik 10GbE switch is flaking...what should I replace it with?

Mikrotik CRS226-24G-2S+IN​

My Mikrotik 10Gbe switch is flaking on me and I need an affordable option to replace it. I need at a minimum 2 10GbE ports. I would like more but I am disabled and my income is minimal so I need affordable options.My Server/NAS and desktop are the only things that require 10GbE but more options would be nice. My house is wired with Cat5E so 2.5GbE is an option for the rest of the house but everything only uses 1GbE nics at the moment so getting a 2.5GbE switch isn't a big deal....if it happened to have it cool but isn't a requirement.What are my options? Should I just get the same/updated MikroTik switch or are there other/better options? My original switch was ~$250 so I need options <$300!The issue I am having with the MikroTik switch is the 10GbE ports are having issues with getting proper IPs and it requires rebooting the MikroTik switch to get IPs on the server/NAS and Main Desktop. Rebooting the server/desktop or "CMD ipconfig /renew all" doesn't work. I have to reboot the switch to get IPs so the issue is the MikroTik switch in my opinion.I am using used intel x520 10GbE nics (IIRC) with generic fiberstore.com lasers? (transmitters or whatever they are called)As always, I appreciate the help and advice!Requirements:At least 1x10GbE fiber portsAt least 12x1GbE copper ports