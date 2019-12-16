My Lian Li Lancool II Has Arrived!

Discussion in 'Cases & Case Modding' started by Darkswordz, Dec 16, 2019 at 8:13 PM.

    My pre-ordered Lian Li Lancoll II arrived today! :cool: I thought I'd show some quick pictures for anyone who's interested. I was surprised by how heavy the case is. It feels extremely well-made and very high quality. I'll be moving over my current I7-7820X build from a Jonsbo W2 case into this one, but hope to upgrade to an AMD 3950X or Ryzen 4xxx setup next year.

    Let me know if there's anything in particular you would want to see. I'm interested in testing out the stock fans to see how loud they are and if they're worth keeping or replacing. Thanks for looking!

    a5Gl3Jr.jpg

    P3w21y8.jpg

    Gg1aavH.jpg

    SPP9Uul.jpg

    PcTrRX9.jpg

    0ZBZ9jf.jpg

    hSCR5Sp.jpg

    hGvxndT.jpg

    LesDnb2.jpg

    A33Chpa.jpg

    lvB1TO7.jpg

    orUjeWF.jpg

    9BIDA33.jpg

    3A9U4oV.jpg
     
    nice lookin case.
     
    Here's a quick video of the stock fan noise. I run a pretty silent rig, so these fans are easily louder than anything in my current system.

    They do move a decent amount of air, but I'd highly recommend swapping these out with some quieter fans, and just keeping them as emergency backups.

     
    cant you slow em down to make them quieter?
     
    They make nice cases, built to last. I like the front grill, a soft red glow behind that would look sweet. I still have my PC-65 after all these years, fans still work. I modernized it with a USB 3 adapter in one of the floppy bays, lol.

    Funny how cats must inspect every new item that enters the house.
     
    I just built a Ryzen 3600 + RX 5700 XT system with the white version of this case for a friend. He bought all the parts himself and brought it to me. I really do like the two metal covers on the backside for hiding all the cables. Worked really well. Installed an Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280mm water cooler in the front, there was maybe an inch of free space before hitting the video card. The case alone is pretty beefy weight-wise. The hinged TG doors were nice.
     
