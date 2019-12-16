My Lian Li Lancool II Has Arrived!

My pre-ordered Lian Li Lancoll II arrived today! I thought I'd show some quick pictures for anyone who's interested. I was surprised by how heavy the case is. It feels extremely well-made and very high quality. I'll be moving over my current I7-7820X build from a Jonsbo W2 case into this one, but hope to upgrade to an AMD 3950X or Ryzen 4xxx setup next year. Let me know if there's anything in particular you would want to see. I'm interested in testing out the stock fans to see how loud they are and if they're worth keeping or replacing. Thanks for looking! {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {}