My laptop's wifi adapter is faulty, are there any alternatives?

Hello

My laptop's wifi adapter is faulty and I think it's because the driver is faulty but it is now obsolete and not updated.

Is there any other cheap alternative to connect to wifi with good speed and stable connection?

I was thinking of something small that I will plug and play.

Any suggestions?

Thanks!
 
Many cheap plug n play usb options. I prefer the mini\nano version without large antennas but you may need that extra antenna. Just look some up and see if they meet your needs since you didn't tell us anything other than you need a new adapter.
 
