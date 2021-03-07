My laptop's wifi adapter is faulty, are there any alternatives?

Hello
My laptop's wifi adapter is faulty and I think it's because the driver is faulty but it is now obsolete and not updated.
Is there any other cheap alternative to connect to wifi with good speed and stable connection?
I was thinking of something small that I will plug and play.
Any suggestions?
Thanks!
