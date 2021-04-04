My laptop's screen is broken, how can I get my files from my laptop?

Hello
The screen of my laptop is not working but the laptop does.
How can I get my files from that laptop? I have a usb-c cable to connect to another laptop but nothing shows up. I am not sure if it's because it's a work laptop and mounting usb is disabled.
Any idea?
Thanks!
