My IT department software locked up my SSD

broddy

Long story short.. I received a SSD at work from my supervisor at our department to use at my convenience ..didn't know it was not approved by our IT department. Right after I used it the first time it was somehow locked. Every other computer can not detect it so I can't just format it. I mean, it doesn't even show up as anything by my computer when I hooked it up. The IT won't do it since it was not approved in the first place. They won't tell me what they used either. Boss just said oh well...Is there a software I can use at least to make it detectable and format-able so I can at least savage it somehow? I just don't want to waste it. Thanks.

edit: I tried to do diskpart command and what not, it doesn't show up. Not showing up in disk management either.
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

Is it a Sandforce drive?

Mushkin emailed me software to revive them if they hard lock.
 
broddy

modi123 said:
What is the make and model?

What OS have you tried with?
Click to expand...
Samsung 860 or something. I tried with Windows 10 Pro and Windows 7 Ultimate SP1. Boss submitted the purchase a while ago, not sure where the receipt went so I can't even RMA it.
 
