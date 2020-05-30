"My interesting results from dissasembling and messing around with monitor."

So I removed all of the plastic backlight diffuser layers from my HP 22es monitor. The result was a basket-weave like dithering pattern across the entire screen. This pattern is not stationary and moves as you move your head. The video linked shows the caterpillar like pattern moving as the camera moves. I also tried moving the lcd panel different distances from the backlight layer as shown in the linked pictures. As I moved the backlight further away from the lcd layer the dithering pattern went away. So the LCD panel is not just acting as a flat glass layer that modulates colors, but also as a focus lens capable of creating non-static dithering patterns that are dependent on its interaction of different distances between the panel, diffuser and backlight layers. This dithering may be completely independent of any software/FRC caused dithering. I also tried this with my old korean shimian 27" 1440p monitor and did not notice this dithering effect. Though I did notice that objects lost focus and became blurry as their distance from the lcd panel increased (when I placed them behind the panel was looking at them through the lcd panel).Not surprisingly the korean monitor gives me less eye strain and brain fog than the HP 22es.Seems the rabbit hole just keeps getting deeper and deeper.