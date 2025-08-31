My Interest in the AMD BC-250, Not for Greed, but for Progress

Welp I opened the thread and unfortunately now I’m not going to shut the fuck up because this has been boiling in my autistic little skull for 4 friggin days and I am going to absolutely explode.





The more I think about the amount of customization a BC-250 gives me, the more excited I get. Since its actually, like, modern modern, I can put the biggest SSD’s ever in each slice, if I can do a host bus cache that’s like 2GB, even with a DRAM cache, I genuinely think it would be vomitous.



My one huge huge hold up is the GPU and the CPU are BOTH on the exact same memory bus. While I am completely and totally down for that, I think a lot of people would end up thrown for a loop, and I think a 300 or 350 needs to start at 64GB at a minimum, just for compute space on the CPU, screw AI stacks. You could even put GDDR5 on it and I would probably survive.



Fuck it let me have 128GB GDDR 5 and let me partition it and overclock the ever living snot out of it in the bios.



If you have 2GB to the SSD cache, your GPU needs 2, 3, or 4 GB ram (I’m not one of these morons demanding to see the follicles on my anime waifu in-game), that leaves you with not very much for the system.



Part of me then thinks back to the Asus GPU’s that had an NVMe drive, and the Host Bus Memory swapping. If you had a DRAM Cache, what if you didn’t use it for the memory IOPS on the SSD, but for swap requests? IDK just a thonk. SSD uses the ram bus, vice versa the CPU / GPU has an active swap file on your PCIe 5/6 NVMe SSD.



Cough.



Since it’s a UDP pipeline, you HAVE to fill the space, no exceptions.



Sssssooooooooooooo……



What if… we just….. do that?



One single BC-250 is 80 bucks. Funnily enough an MI-25 is like 45 bucks (IDK how wtf is wrong with people help me). So, to test this garbage theory I shall be digging up a BC 250, and it will free stand boot using my Beast V7 GPU Dock for PCIe Power.



Cough