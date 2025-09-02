My [H] Quadranscentennial AMD Rig

25 years ago in May I joined this forum. I had an Athlon 500@650 on an FIC SD-11 w a GF256 DDR and then a Duron 800@1064 on an ABIT KT7A-RAID with a GF2 GTS-VSo, because I'm no longer a broke 16-year old buying $100 parts, I decided to build a rig in May 2025 to commemorate the 25 days that it feels like it's been since that time.First, I got a new Odyssey G9 since they were on sale.The rig:AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3DAC LF III 420 A-RGB AIOASRock X870E TaichiCorsair 96GB DDR5 6800MT/sKryonautMSI Gaming Trio 5090Meshify 22x Crucial T705 4TB5x AC S12038-4K fansThese Arctic Cooling fans are kind of nuts, but they definitely move some air.partsokay it fits. Sort of. 420 is sitting on the mobo a little bit. There's some mess in the background as I was still unpacking my office after a cross-country move.It works. Had the Kidde nearby, I keep that thang on me!That 5min for DDR5 training on first boot scared me pretty good.My GPU support didn't fit between the GPU and the divider, so I waited to 3d print something on the H2D to stand this up.It's not overly apparent here but I couldn't fit a 120 exhaust inside by the CPU (on account of the 420), so I bolted it to the outside, 3d printed a slot cover with grommet and ran the fan cord in through the slot above the 5090.I have a couple of installs of Windows on this (1 for gaming with no virt options on, and another for general tech with all the options on), plus one of Ubuntu, and it's a screamer in Linux! It feels like lightning in a bottle in Ubuntu <3 .Windows still feels slow, that's probably more of a Windows thing than the hardware though.210 tok/s in gpt-oss:20b. Makes me want 256GB RAM to run some gpt-oss:120bWe've come so far. It's a great time to be into computers.