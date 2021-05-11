My GTX 1080 has died

To cut a long story short, I think my 1080 has died, it lights up, but I don't get any output to a monitor nor do the fans spin.
I've confirmed it doesn't work in a different machine either, and confirmed that the rest of the components are working properly. I was experiencing crashes under load before it failed outright.
It's out of warranty and I'm out of ideas! Considering the current market it's a bit of a bummer for it die now.
Someone over on LTT forum suggested I should post here and at RazorWind directly, if you or anyone else had any ideas/suggestions I'd be grateful to hear them! I own a multi meter and a soldering iron so I could follow some instructions to check various compoents but I'm not sure what I'd be looking for.
Thanks!
