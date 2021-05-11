My GTX 1080 has died

T

Trace6x

May 11, 2021
To cut a long story short, I think my 1080 has died, it lights up, but I don't get any output to a monitor nor do the fans spin.
I've confirmed it doesn't work in a different machine either, and confirmed that the rest of the components are working properly. I was experiencing crashes under load before it failed outright.
It's out of warranty and I'm out of ideas! Considering the current market it's a bit of a bummer for it die now.

Someone over on LTT forum suggested I should post here and at RazorWind directly, if you or anyone else had any ideas/suggestions I'd be grateful to hear them! I own a multi meter and a soldering iron so I could follow some instructions to check various compoents but I'm not sure what I'd be looking for.
Thanks!
 
R

RazorWind

Feb 11, 2001
What model of 1080 Ti is it? Can you post some photos of it, particularly the back of the card?

Edit: Oh, you said it's a non-Ti.
 
Nenu

Apr 28, 2007
Does the 2nd machine you tested in have a powerful enough PSU?
Is there a QR code (on the mobo) or beeps (needs an internal speaker) when you power up?
Does the original machine function ok with onboard video or another gfx card. If so which card?
 
D

DrDoU

Jun 4, 2007
bunch of smokers here! i took mine apart when it died, i thought, and it was paste that had dried out for brick making. cleaned up the gpu and reapplied paste. it is now fully functional and works like i just got it out of the box.
 
T

Trace6x

May 11, 2021
RazorWind said:
What model of 1080 Ti is it? Can you post some photos of it, particularly the back of the card?

Edit: Oh, you said it's a non-Ti.
I've attached some pictures! It's an msi gtx 1080 gaming x 8GB, non ti


Nenu said:
Does the 2nd machine you tested in have a powerful enough PSU?
Is there a QR code (on the mobo) or beeps (needs an internal speaker) when you power up?
Does the original machine function ok with onboard video or another gfx card. If so which card?
Yeah the second machine has a 750w PSU, no beeps or QR code, the machine actually boots up I can access it fine remotely, the original machine functions fine with the onboard graphics and my gtx 970.
 

Nenu

Apr 28, 2007
Trace6x said:
Yeah the second machine has a 750w PSU, no beeps or QR code, the machine actually boots up I can access it fine remotely, the original machine functions fine with the onboard graphics and my gtx 970.
My next suggestion is as DrDoU said, repaste it and cross your fingers thats all it needs.

Before applying the paste, after the card is disassembled, check to see if there are any darkened/burned areas, especially near the power in socket and the PCI-e slot.
Check both sides of the card.
(The photos appear ok, but the eye can see more)
 
R

RazorWind

Feb 11, 2001
Nenu said:
Shhh, we only tell our favourites the best technique!
In case you haven't figured it out, OP, this is a meme. We had a new user come on here a couple of weeks ago, asking for help after he had apparently put a graphics card in a microwave. It appeared to have gotten so hot that the copper traces delaminated from the PCB. Obviously, you should not put a graphics card in a microwave.

Now, let's take a few resistance measurements. Put your meter in ohms mode, and take a measurement between each of the points I've marked and a ground, such as the housing of the DVI connector, or one of the through-plated screw holes.
front_resistance.jpgback_resistance.jpg

Here's what you should expect to see:
A: > 10K
B: > 10K
C: Not sure - maybe 5K?
D: > 10K
E: Not sure, maybe 10K?
F: ~350
G: 50-150
H: 0.5

If your meter isn't a fancy one, you may have to adjust the range to get a good reading. Don't worry right now if your numbers don't match mine - just take the measurements and report back to us.

Also, take measurements at each of the terminals of that little four terminal thing above F.
 
9

96redformula

Oct 29, 2005
RazorWind said:
In case you haven't figured it out, OP, this is a meme. We had a new user come on here a couple of weeks ago, asking for help after he had apparently put a graphics card in a microwave. It appeared to have gotten so hot that the copper traces delaminated from the PCB. Obviously, you should not put a graphics card in a microwave.

Now, let's take a few resistance measurements. Put your meter in ohms mode, and take a measurement between each of the points I've marked and a ground, such as the housing of the DVI connector, or one of the through-plated screw holes.
View attachment 355552View attachment 355551

Here's what you should expect to see:
A: > 10K
B: > 10K
C: Not sure - maybe 5K?
D: > 10K
E: Not sure, maybe 10K?
F: ~350
G: 50-150
H: 0.5

If your meter isn't a fancy one, you may have to adjust the range to get a good reading. Don't worry right now if your numbers don't match mine - just take the measurements and report back to us.

Also, take measurements at each of the terminals of that little four terminal thing above F.
A

Andrew_Carr

Feb 26, 2005
Have you replaced all the thermal pads yet? Repasting (with tons of thermal paste) usually revives cards for me that are old and just have caked paste, but a lot of them also have old, crappy thermal pads that need replacement as well.
 
