My GTX 1080 has died

Nenu said: Shhh, we only tell our favourites the best technique! Click to expand...

In case you haven't figured it out, OP, this is a meme. We had a new user come on here a couple of weeks ago, asking for help after he had apparently put a graphics card in a microwave. It appeared to have gotten so hot that the copper traces delaminated from the PCB. Obviously, you should not put a graphics card in a microwave.Now, let's take a few resistance measurements. Put your meter in ohms mode, and take a measurement between each of the points I've marked and a ground, such as the housing of the DVI connector, or one of the through-plated screw holes.Here's what you should expect to see:A: > 10KB: > 10KC: Not sure - maybe 5K?D: > 10KE: Not sure, maybe 10K?F: ~350G: 50-150H: 0.5If your meter isn't a fancy one, you may have to adjust the range to get a good reading. Don't worry right now if your numbers don't match mine - just take the measurements and report back to us.Also, take measurements at each of the terminals of that little four terminal thing above F.