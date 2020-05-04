My GPU is acting up, but only when I'm not watching

My GPU, a GTX 1060 6GB, is having some odd issues. Occasionally, it will run hot and I'll start seeing visual artifacts (specifically flickering pixels that are most visible when displaying red colors). I've noticed this mostly when gaming (but not demanding games) and when viewing slate.com articles (yes, that site specifically). The weird thing is that as soon as I start Gpu-Z, the card immediately slows down and becomes fine. I've attached a picture showing the Gpu-Z output when I start the program, you can see the high load drop off right away. Why would simply turning on Gpu-Z cause the card to behave better? Should I just run it in the background all the time?