my Gen4 nvme speeds don't match. Anything to try?

Also, go under Settings and choose the NVMe SSD setting and run the test. While it may be different than what you are comparing it to, I feel that the tests it runs are more accurate to what the manufacturer are using to in their specification claims (specifically, the sequential 128K test).



I don't have the same drive as you, I have two Seagate Firecuda 120 2TB PCIE Gen 4 drives on an X570 board (in signature), so my numbers won't match the claims of the WD SN850 drive nor what you should expect on your system. But my benchmarks on both in the Sequential 128K test do reach pretty close to the manufacturer's claims (5,000MB/s write, 4,400MB/s read) with results of 4,954MB/s write and 4,247MB/s read. At least Seagate states in their specifications as to which benchmark setting they use to base their specs off of.