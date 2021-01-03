my Gen4 nvme speeds don't match. Anything to try?

Furious Nerd
I swapped my Gen3 WD Black SN750 to Gen4 WD Black SN850 but my sequential read and write benchmarks in CrystalMark don't match up other SN850 benchmarks online.
Here is what more or less every benchmark online looks like:
And here is mine:
-Could it be because they are using 1TB and I'm on 500GB version?
-Another odd thing is that on my first run my sequential write DID match up to 7000. But subsequent runs are at ~6200MB and no idea how to explain this.
(One thing to mention is that I did image the previous Gen3 drive onto this drive using Acronis True Image, instead of a fresh install. I'm not sure if that would cause this though)
My motherboard is Gen4 compatible Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX and I made sure it is in Gen4 mode
Anything to try short of a fresh install?
