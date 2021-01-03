my Gen4 nvme speeds don't match. Anything to try?

Furious Nerd

I swapped my Gen3 WD Black SN750 to Gen4 WD Black SN850 but my sequential read and write benchmarks in CrystalMark don't match up other SN850 benchmarks online.

Here is what more or less every benchmark online looks like:
412507_cdm64.jpg

And here is mine:
Screenshot 2021-01-03 145217.jpg

-Could it be because they are using 1TB and I'm on 500GB version?

-Another odd thing is that on my first run my sequential write DID match up to 7000. But subsequent runs are at ~6200MB and no idea how to explain this.

(One thing to mention is that I did image the previous Gen3 drive onto this drive using Acronis True Image, instead of a fresh install. I'm not sure if that would cause this though)
My motherboard is Gen4 compatible Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX and I made sure it is in Gen4 mode

Anything to try short of a fresh install?
 
Benchmarking the OS drive (I'm assuming OS because of c: designation) while Windows is running from it can give pretty inconsistent results because the OS may be accessing it during the run. Also, yes smaller sizes are often slower and different mobos/systems can give different results as well.
 
Could it be because they are using 1TB and I'm on 500GB version
Yes. Smaller drives have fewer flash chips. And fewer chips mean less opportunity for parallel data transfers.
 
Also, go under Settings and choose the NVMe SSD setting and run the test. While it may be different than what you are comparing it to, I feel that the tests it runs are more accurate to what the manufacturer are using to in their specification claims (specifically, the sequential 128K test).

I don't have the same drive as you, I have two Seagate Firecuda 120 2TB PCIE Gen 4 drives on an X570 board (in signature), so my numbers won't match the claims of the WD SN850 drive nor what you should expect on your system. But my benchmarks on both in the Sequential 128K test do reach pretty close to the manufacturer's claims (5,000MB/s write, 4,400MB/s read) with results of 4,954MB/s write and 4,247MB/s read. At least Seagate states in their specifications as to which benchmark setting they use to base their specs off of.
 
