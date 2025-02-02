My first 1 hr impressions of my new PNY 5080 OC ...

Dreamerbydesign said: Sure but the selling point of Blackwell is clearly DLSS4, thr gains otherwise aren’t much of an uplift from a 4090, as almost every review indicates. Click to expand...

Gpu Native 4k Ratio DLSS 4k Ratio3 5090​ 116.5​ 130%​ 203.7​ 132%​ 4090​ 89.3​ 100%​ 154.6​ 100%​ 5080​ 79.6​ 89%​ 147.2​ 95%​ 4080​ 67.9​ 76%​ 125.9​ 81%​

It depends if we talk about MFG, or faster DLSS4 upscaling. For MFG it depends if it work better (at 2x mode) than on the previous card, it is of a niche use case to use more than 2x I think.Faster transformer DLSS performance, could end up a bigger deal than the added MFG 3x-4x mode.If we look at Kindgom Come benchmark to have an up to date implementation and recent drivers.Performance relative to the 4090It look like with a bit of OC, when DLSS transformer is on on both the 5080 could match the 4090, if the tech is good enough to be the general way to play new game that are hard to run (the only games that a 4090 vs 5080 kind of talk matter to start with), that create an nice little advantage (with the card at the same price), so someone with a 3080 going for the 5080 instead of the 4080s if they are around the same price make a lot of sense.Will have to see out it play out on the lower skus line what that gap look like (and dlss being on can rapidly become more important).Has for that ~30% uplift not being much of an uplift, true in some sense, but 30% more performance is still a much bigger selling point than the added 3 and 4x mode in MFG (assuming 2x of a 5090 work in similar way than 2x frame gen on a 4090)