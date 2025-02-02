  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

My first 1 hr impressions of my new PNY 5080 OC ...

glenn37216

glenn37216

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2007
Messages
343
Just a quick first impression... nothing fancy really. (y)
Walmart purchased.. with the help of nowinstock and trackalacker. $999.00 with tax and shipping - $1097.00 PNY RTX 5080 OC . I had no issues trying to purchase this card. no store crashes etc.. infact this gpu was in stock for 10 min or more before I tried to buy it.

I havent had this thing installed for more than an hour. Only ran 1 generic benchmark to make sure card was seated and working properly. But first impressions have me loving it already. - No rgb... just a plain Jane .

Quiet on default fan settings... (Max)boost clocks 2797mhz ... Can't wait to see what overclocks I can push it to.
Firestrike - Default run
20250201_185831.jpg
20250201_192519.jpg
20250201_201940.jpg
20250201_203234.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20250201_200900.jpg
    20250201_200900.jpg
    154.4 KB · Views: 0
3080 ti... although I did have a 4080 super briefly... I didnt keep it long because I traded it for a drone. This 5080 is faster by noticable fps and benchmarks . Also ... mine beats the 5080 FE too slightly out of the box. Probably will be using it mostly native.. but will try the other AI stuff..
 
Sweet man, I have no issue with PNY.

I bought one when Nvidia gave the ok to run mixed vendor SLi. It clocked better than the BFG that I paired with it, so it sat in the top slot :D
 
Wow.. thanks for the video . Havent seen that one yet. I have about 200mhz more cpu clock than his and also my gpu boost clocks are higher at default speeds. Which is strange because thats a 1200.00 gpu and mine is 999.00...o_O
 
Welp , tried 2x frame gen with Ray tracing on in Hogwarts Legacy .. definately smoother and triple the frame rates with RT on... but even with just 2x the mouse accuracy suffers. With a controller its not that noticable. Kind of reminds me of playing games in the Nvidia cloud.. doable but meh .
 
Spirit_Retro said:
Just as an aside: PNY has been making solid basic video cards for almost 20 years. Always an nVidia partner.

They will run forever while others will fail (my anecdotal experience).
Click to expand...
I actually totally agree with this assessment.

I heard that Galax ( formally Galaxy ) is getting back into the GPU game.

I would go crazy over an "Abit" branded GPU, if that ever happened. One of my favorite brands.

Asus has former Abit engineers and managers working for them these days, I've read.
 
What are the vram and core temps under a stress test/load like? Unfortunately techpowerup didn't review a PNY model this time around, but most of the other AiB models seem to have a vapor chamber + heatpipe setup.
The only model I think they tested without one is the Founders Edition, which has a coldplate and 5 heatpipes. I'm wondering how much better the PNY model performs given it also has a coldplate, but 8 heatpipes and a larger cooler.
I got the same model as yours coming in sometime in the coming weeks and I'm just wondering what the cooling ability is like. For reference, the worst temps in their roundup was 70°C core and 78°C on the vram.

-Cheers!
 
Don't fret or fear frame generation. I used it in Warzone, in ranked play, hitting 290 FPS with my old Zotac RTX 4090 Amp Extreme, on my 45" LG OLED Ultragear 240hz monitor, and I was hitting all my shots. I'm currently ranked Crimson. No issues. Edit, I finished the season as Crimson, Season just ended. Haven't been on.

The truth is, you need to see and use, experience frame generation for yourself, in person, live. I've never seen or had smearing issues, lag, latency has always been fantastic, no jitter, or in-game text glitching, etc. Admittedly, I've only had a chance to use frame generation in a few games. Warzone and Marvel Rivals.
 
SixFootDuo said:
Don't fret or fear frame generation. I used it in Warzone, in ranked play, hitting 290 FPS with my old Zotac RTX 4090 Amp Extreme, on my 45" LG OLED Ultragear 240hz monitor, and I was hitting all my shots. I'm currently ranked Crimson. No issues. Edit, I finished the season as Crimson, Season just ended. Haven't been on.

The truth is, you need to see and use, experience frame generation for yourself, in person, live. I've never seen or had smearing issues, lag, latency has always been fantastic, no jitter, or in-game text glitching, etc. Admittedly, I've only had a chance to use frame generation in a few games. Warzone and Marvel Rivals.
Click to expand...
COD BO6 frame gen causes latency to increase from average of 15-20 to about 30. At that level, even in MP it performs really well.

As for smearing etc. It exists for certain things which I think someone here correctly highlighted like it will smear or omit the edges of translucent objects. For example in the menu where challenges are posted - the edges are smeared to a point that they are not correctly rendered. Same for the arrows that highlight the edges of domination flag areas. Their black borders are hidden or smeared. There are similar issues like this in a lot of games with DLSS (FG adds ghosting on top of it).

However, yes the game is playable. I use Nvidia image scaling for BO6 as it works better than DLSS. I stopped using FG but that is not a noticeable difference for me.
 
SixFootDuo said:
Don't fret or fear frame generation. I used it in Warzone, in ranked play, hitting 290 FPS with my old Zotac RTX 4090 Amp Extreme, on my 45" LG OLED Ultragear 240hz monitor, and I was hitting all my shots. I'm currently ranked Crimson. No issues. Edit, I finished the season as Crimson, Season just ended. Haven't been on.

The truth is, you need to see and use, experience frame generation for yourself, in person, live. I've never seen or had smearing issues, lag, latency has always been fantastic, no jitter, or in-game text glitching, etc. Admittedly, I've only had a chance to use frame generation in a few games. Warzone and Marvel Rivals.
Click to expand...
Truth is, it adds latency. The entire point of high frames and refresh rates in a FPS is to reduce latency as much as possible. FG does the exact opposite.

Facts > anecdotal evidence
 
WilyKit said:
The entire point of high frames and refresh rates in a FPS is to reduce latency as much as possible.
Click to expand...
No, it's to reduce motion blur and give smoother and more frames to animation/movement as well.
 
Last edited:
WilyKit said:
Truth is, it adds latency. The entire point of high frames and refresh rates in a FPS is to reduce latency as much as possible. FG does the exact opposite.

Facts > anecdotal evidence
Click to expand...
Truth. Imagine spending big bucks on a nice 360hz oled only to drop in a gpu that adds latency substantially when dlss4 is turned on. For me that would be a hard stop. But if you only played certain games it may not matter.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Niner
like this
Glad there is PNY love here. IIRC back 2005 I had to RMA my dead PNY Geforce 6800GT and the replacement they sent me had a bad VGA port so I ended up using the DVI. For those that may remember this was the PNY 6800GT that you could get $100 off the $400 MSRP via a crazy but kinda shady deal with CompUSA at the time but you had to go into the store to pre-order it :eek:

But yeah I'd check out PNY again if the opportunity is there.
 
I've ordered this card and unfortunately it seems it is one of the few, along with the ventus that has a locked 100% power limit. The astral has 100% but that's actually already at 400w.

Im very interested to know how far this card can be overclocked if indeed it's locked to 360w. OP said he got it to 2970 I think I saw in a screenshot? But this is actually low for the 5080 as the worst I have seen anyone else get for an unlocked card is 3150 and regularly 3250 or 3300+ for the most expensive ones. OP did you have any luck with any higher clocks?

Thanks.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Truth. Imagine spending big bucks on a nice 360hz oled only to drop in a gpu that adds latency substantially when dlss4 is turned on. For me that would be a hard stop. But if you only played certain games it may not matter.
Click to expand...
Luckily FG is just one aspect of DLSS and you have the option to turn it off. At least I do on my 4090
 
WilyKit said:
Luckily FG is just one aspect of DLSS and you have the option to turn it off. At least I do on my 4090
Click to expand...
Sure but the selling point of Blackwell is clearly DLSS4, thr gains otherwise aren’t much of an uplift from a 4090, as almost every review indicates.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Sure but the selling point of Blackwell is clearly DLSS4, thr gains otherwise aren’t much of an uplift from a 4090, as almost every review indicates.
Click to expand...
Right, I agree outside of AI there’s little reason to upgrade to a 5090, but not everyone shopping for one has a 4090. Several have 3090/Ti and for them, the upgrade is more compelling even without MFG
 
WilyKit said:
Right, I agree outside of AI there’s little reason to upgrade to a 5090, but not everyone shopping for one has a 4090. Several have 3090/Ti and for them, the upgrade is more compelling even without MFG
Click to expand...
Correct. I was referencing from a 4090 or even 4080super. Now if they could implement dlss further in the future with no major penalty to latency… and more titles supported it, I think you’ll see even more demand. Assuming they don’t bungle supply again. Paper launches don’t sit well with most consumers I’m willing to bet.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Sure but the selling point of Blackwell is clearly DLSS4, thr gains otherwise aren’t much of an uplift from a 4090, as almost every review indicates.
Click to expand...
It depends if we talk about MFG, or faster DLSS4 upscaling. For MFG it depends if it work better (at 2x mode) than on the previous card, it is of a niche use case to use more than 2x I think.

Faster transformer DLSS performance, could end up a bigger deal than the added MFG 3x-4x mode.

If we look at Kindgom Come benchmark to have an up to date implementation and recent drivers.

Performance relative to the 4090
GpuNative 4kRatioDLSS 4kRatio3
5090​
116.5​
130%​
203.7​
132%​
4090​
89.3​
100%​
154.6​
100%​
5080​
79.6​
89%
147.2​
95%
4080​
67.9​
76%​
125.9​
81%​

It look like with a bit of OC, when DLSS transformer is on on both the 5080 could match the 4090, if the tech is good enough to be the general way to play new game that are hard to run (the only games that a 4090 vs 5080 kind of talk matter to start with), that create an nice little advantage (with the card at the same price), so someone with a 3080 going for the 5080 instead of the 4080s if they are around the same price make a lot of sense.

Will have to see out it play out on the lower skus line what that gap look like (and dlss being on can rapidly become more important).

Has for that ~30% uplift not being much of an uplift, true in some sense, but 30% more performance is still a much bigger selling point than the added 3 and 4x mode in MFG (assuming 2x of a 5090 work in similar way than 2x frame gen on a 4090)
 
4090 is faster than 5080. However, if you don’t mind MFG 4X - ofcourse it will top a 4090.
 
KickAssCop said:
What I don’t understand is why not compare an OC 5080 with an OC 4090?
Click to expand...
Very different price card (eventually, mayby), but going with FrameChaser intial report it seem blackwell overclock better, OC vs OC would be the way to go yes, but here the comp made is stock 5080 vs stock 4090, the with an OC the 5080 could reach-beat the 4090 with dlss transformer on is speculative.

Ray reconstruction transformer seem to have something similar going on, an Blackwell relative performance advantage over the previous generation. Not that big of a deal but could easily be a bigger one than 3x-4x MFG mode over regular 2x, imo, that require some perfect monitor-game combo instance to have value over regular 2x.
 
Interesting all the "Unknown" fields in GPU-Z. Guess TPU needs to update it or something?
 
Longfellow78 said:
I've ordered this card and unfortunately it seems it is one of the few, along with the ventus that has a locked 100% power limit. The astral has 100% but that's actually already at 400w.

Im very interested to know how far this card can be overclocked if indeed it's locked to 360w. OP said he got it to 2970 I think I saw in a screenshot? But this is actually low for the 5080 as the worst I have seen anyone else get for an unlocked card is 3150 and regularly 3250 or 3300+ for the most expensive ones. OP did you have any luck with any higher clocks?

Thanks.
Click to expand...
Where did you hear that this card was locked to 100%? I asked a recent reviewer of one on YouTube and they said that the slider maxes at 110% on MSI Afterburner.

capture.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top