My first 1 hr impressions of my new PNY 5080 OC ...

Just a quick first impression... nothing fancy really.
Walmart purchased.. with the help of nowinstock and trackalacker. $999.00 with tax and shipping - $1097.00 PNY RTX 5080 OC . I had no issues trying to purchase this card. no store crashes etc.. infact this gpu was in stock for 10 min or more before I tried to buy it.
I havent had this thing installed for more than an hour. Only ran 1 generic benchmark to make sure card was seated and working properly. But first impressions have me loving it already. - No rgb... just a plain Jane .
Quiet on default fan settings... (Max)boost clocks 2797mhz ... Can't wait to see what overclocks I can push it to.
Firestrike - Default run
