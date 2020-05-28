My external water cooler Triple Radiator

S

sladesurfer13

n00b
Joined
Jul 6, 2016
Messages
39
Have this cooler for a while now. total of 9 fans and triple Radiator ( 240mm 45mm thickness Push/pull top mounted, 280mm 30mm thickness Pull front mounted and 140mm 30mm thickness push/pull Bottom mounted) Just reused old parts and turned it into portable external cooler. used an old handle strap that i got years ago. In Define Nano S itx case..Water Cooler and PC are hooked up to Wemo smart Plug. On/Off together via app on my smart phone
external cooler 5.jpg
QuicDisconnect
external cooler 2.jpg
external cooler 2.jpg
external cooler 3.jpg
external cooler 4.jpg
external cooler.jpg
 
