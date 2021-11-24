My EVGA 1080 FTW has died, please help

Hello my name is Thalcore and my EVGA 1080 FTW ( Rev 1.1 / 1639 chip ) has died.
I have 2 of these cards in different computers and the other is running great still no problems.
During heavy gaming this card started to sometimes crash ( quite rare )
in the logs I would find a code : 141 : LiveKernelEvent
but no discription. temps would be fine. 40-60 degrees at the time of crash.
after a while it got worse, any sort of overclocking while gaming would cause a crash.
I was using the card on stock settings with fans at max
I convinced myself to try replacing all the thermal pads.
after replacing all the pads I thought I fixed the issue, it ran great on a benchmark for about 3-4 hours on stock settings.
I applied the previous overclock settings it had +50 clock / + 500 Memory
started the benchmark, it crashed and hasnt worked since.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Steps ive taken trying to solve this :
- Removed and installed thermal pads and paste making sure the gaps are right.
- Tried card in another computer this time to boot. it booted straight into the bios, and the hard drive was wiped...
now im reinstalling windows as I write this on my other PC. and attempt to figure out where this card went wrong.
- I took the card to my mining rig and plugged it in there to see if it would boot or get recognized... it melted the USB riser cable.
- I took the card apart again, got out my multimeter and started looking around online for schematics or diagrams, when i stumbled upon
this forum , please help me Gents.
- following a guide checking for shorts across the voltage rails I got to the result of it being safe to plug in and fire up because no shorts are detected.
but im scared to plug this GPU in after the last 2 attemps.
