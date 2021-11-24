My EVGA 1080 FTW has died, please help

Hello my name is Thalcore and my EVGA 1080 FTW ( Rev 1.1 / 1639 chip ) has died.



I have 2 of these cards in different computers and the other is running great still no problems.



During heavy gaming this card started to sometimes crash ( quite rare )



in the logs I would find a code : 141 : LiveKernelEvent

but no discription. temps would be fine. 40-60 degrees at the time of crash.



after a while it got worse, any sort of overclocking while gaming would cause a crash.

I was using the card on stock settings with fans at max



I convinced myself to try replacing all the thermal pads.



after replacing all the pads I thought I fixed the issue, it ran great on a benchmark for about 3-4 hours on stock settings.



I applied the previous overclock settings it had +50 clock / + 500 Memory



started the benchmark, it crashed and hasnt worked since.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Steps ive taken trying to solve this :



- Removed and installed thermal pads and paste making sure the gaps are right.



- Tried card in another computer this time to boot. it booted straight into the bios, and the hard drive was wiped...

now im reinstalling windows as I write this on my other PC. and attempt to figure out where this card went wrong.



- I took the card to my mining rig and plugged it in there to see if it would boot or get recognized... it melted the USB riser cable.



- I took the card apart again, got out my multimeter and started looking around online for schematics or diagrams, when i stumbled upon

this forum , please help me Gents.



- following a guide checking for shorts across the voltage rails I got to the result of it being safe to plug in and fire up because no shorts are detected.

but im scared to plug this GPU in after the last 2 attemps.