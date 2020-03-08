my delid adventure and thanks to everyone

much of this largely came about thanks to the past help of a few members here. thank you very much, i finally got things sorted out here.



bit of background. i'm running a skylake i5 6600k i got several years ago. i'm odd in that i like to run my hardware into the ground firmly before i upgrade. that means overclocking the shit out of it to prolong its life.it's getting close to end of life, so now is the time to push it hard.



i did the delid some time ago and used AC MX-5 and some RTV silicone to reattach the heatspreader. didn't really see any change. moderate overclock on water and i was seeing some horrible temperatures - around 100ºC when stressed hard with prime95. upgraded the waterblock (long story there) and i managed to bring the temps down to around the 80ºC mark, maybe brief peaks at 85. still not great and i was unable to push it any further for fear of burning it out. seemed strange since my GPU won't break 53ºC on water and overclocked to stupid.



well i learned a couple things. first, silicone is a terrible choice to reattach the heatspreader. its too thick and increases the gap between the it and the CPU. second, a small surface area like that needs something better than some old MX-5 i've had sitting around for god knows how many years. i got some thermal grizzly conductonaut. never tried the liquid metal before, so it was interesting to say the least. reattached with super glue this time since it's much thinner.



and WOW! it's like a totally different cpu. haven't touched my settings yet, but sure will soon. that same prime95 test....i didn't even break 50ºC. i think i have lots of headroom to really push this thing now. was running 4.4Ghz but stopped there due to the thermal issues. can't wait to see what i can push now.



as i mentioned, this is largely due to some snippets of advice from various members over a long period of time. might seem kinda stupid to some of you, but this is a big deal for me. big thanks!