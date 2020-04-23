My Audio is Messed Up and it has nothing to with Win 10

Thanks for the feedback guys. I've re loaded all the drivers and followed the tips in the video I linked.

I thought the Rampage 4 Black edtion sound should be a pretty good and reliable on board sound, well it has been until the other day.

I play a lot of music, I play blues harp in a band. I use my PC as my juke box and have been very happy with it, so far.

The problem seems to be mostly with YouTube. Australia has one of the worst broad band services in the developed world, could it be that.

When I play music from my media player it's fine. No pops or crackles at all. When I view YouTube videos, I'm getting pops just about all the time. I've tried different YouTube clips, music, just speech and tried the same clips through Firefox, Chrome and CCC's new browser. They all have the pops.

Now this has only happened since I had no sound at all and got the message that my speakers were not plugged (which of course they were)

So I have set the sound to the lowest 16 bit rating for CD's

Noting has removed these very annoying additions

Should I be looking at an external DAC ? Or a high quality sound card? Does anyone have any advice?

Cheers John