My Audio is Messed Up and it has nothing to with Win 10

R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
I cannot believe how everyone accepts all these faults and errors that just arrive with Win 10. All my sounds were working fine. Then one morning, no sounds, nothing, I've wasted 3 hours reloading Realtek drivers to try and sort what can only be a Windows 10 induced problem.
I booted the machine up and no sound! nothing! Everything was working fine when I shut down the night before.
Searching the web I came across this YouTube post https://www.google.com/search?clien...uter+audio#kpvalbx=_gMGhXprnD4eR4-EPisaD8Aw44 and was able to sort it out, but why do these things happen! 3 hours I've been sodding about worrying if my motherboard has died or if I need a sound card. Did I say I really really really hate Windows 10 :mad::banghead::shifty::punch:
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
raglafart said:
I cannot believe how everyone accepts all these faults and errors that just arrive with Win 10. All my sounds were working fine. Then one morning, no sounds, nothing, I've wasted 3 hours reloading Realtek drivers to try and sort what can only be a Windows 10 induced problem.
I booted the machine up and no sound! nothing! Everything was working fine when I shut down the night before.
Searching the web I came across this YouTube post https://www.google.com/search?clien...uter+audio#kpvalbx=_gMGhXprnD4eR4-EPisaD8Aw44 and was able to sort it out, but why do these things happen! 3 hours I've been sodding about worrying if my motherboard has died or if I need a sound card. Did I say I really really really hate Windows 10 :mad::banghead::shifty::punch:
Click to expand...
My son has had many similar problems. I even trashed a 300 eur gaming wheel because I thought it had a sensor failure but in reality it was just Windows 10 glitching. Required a new driver download. He has lost audio like you did at least 4-5 times.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,453
There have been some occasions over the last few years where Microsoft made changes to the way Windows 10 handles audio, which had the side effect of instantly breaking a lot of audio drivers. The last time it occurred was with the 1903 feature update nearly a year ago. They have not broken anything since then though. Creative went so far as to release new drivers for most of their cards, including cards that were almost 15 years old. I'm not sure how often Realtek updates their drivers though.

Did you just install a Windows feature update?
How old are the Realtek drivers that you have been trying?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,314
did you have any extra control utility, like a mobo branded one?
i use modded drivers for the 5.1 and havent touched them since Aug. i have updated every week and every insider fast ring build. the only "issue" i have is it changes from 5.1 to stereo and i change it back.
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,314
GotNoRice said:
I'm not sure how often Realtek updates their drivers though.
Click to expand...
they used to post updates often but no idea where they are located on their site now, cant find them. i go to laptopvideo2go and download them from there and they post several updates a month.
 
T

travm

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
485
I think I've had more problems with audio on PC's than any other piece of hardware. All the way back to win xp, and Linux too. It's not a new development, or limited to win 10.
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
Thanks for the feedback guys. I've re loaded all the drivers and followed the tips in the video I linked.
I thought the Rampage 4 Black edtion sound should be a pretty good and reliable on board sound, well it has been until the other day.
I play a lot of music, I play blues harp in a band. I use my PC as my juke box and have been very happy with it, so far.
The problem seems to be mostly with YouTube. Australia has one of the worst broad band services in the developed world, could it be that.
When I play music from my media player it's fine. No pops or crackles at all. When I view YouTube videos, I'm getting pops just about all the time. I've tried different YouTube clips, music, just speech and tried the same clips through Firefox, Chrome and CCC's new browser. They all have the pops.
Now this has only happened since I had no sound at all and got the message that my speakers were not plugged (which of course they were)
So I have set the sound to the lowest 16 bit rating for CD's
Noting has removed these very annoying additions
Should I be looking at an external DAC ? Or a high quality sound card? Does anyone have any advice?
Cheers John
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
raglafart said:
Thanks for the feedback guys. I've re loaded all the drivers and followed the tips in the video I linked.
I thought the Rampage 4 Black edtion sound should be a pretty good and reliable on board sound, well it has been until the other day.
I play a lot of music, I play blues harp in a band. I use my PC as my juke box and have been very happy with it, so far.
The problem seems to be mostly with YouTube. Australia has one of the worst broad band services in the developed world, could it be that.
When I play music from my media player it's fine. No pops or crackles at all. When I view YouTube videos, I'm getting pops just about all the time. I've tried different YouTube clips, music, just speech and tried the same clips through Firefox, Chrome and CCC's new browser. They all have the pops.
Now this has only happened since I had no sound at all and got the message that my speakers were not plugged (which of course they were)
So I have set the sound to the lowest 16 bit rating for CD's
Noting has removed these very annoying additions
Should I be looking at an external DAC ? Or a high quality sound card? Does anyone have any advice?
Cheers John
Click to expand...
A bad connection shouldn't give you pops, the entire video should just freeze, buffer and continue. You must have some codec related problem on your computer. Have you installed any 'codec packs'? If you're a musician, get an Apple.
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
I eat Fuji apples all the time, I've never found them to be much help with my harmonica practice though!
No, no codec packs, nothing like that. I went to bed on one night and the PC was working fine. Got up the next morning and it's a crap fight! Speakers are not connected etc etc
 
T

thebufenator

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2004
Messages
1,224
Did you try booting off of a live CD and testing sound to see if it is a hardware or software problem?
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
thebufenator said:
Did you try booting off of a live CD and testing sound to see if it is a hardware or software problem?
Click to expand...
Yes, no artifacts, pops or squeaks. As soon as I open a Youtube clip, music or just plain vocals it's there. I have tried swapping to my Win 7 installation and it's the same. initially I thought is was just a Win 10 problem but in this instance that is not the case.

I am thinking of getting a DAC or a Sound card but have no idea what to get?
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
raglafart said:
Yes, no artifacts, pops or squeaks. As soon as I open a Youtube clip, music or just plain vocals it's there. I have tried swapping to my Win 7 installation and it's the same. initially I thought is was just a Win 10 problem but in this instance that is not the case.

I am thinking of getting a DAC or a Sound card but have no idea what to get?
Click to expand...
If you're looking for simple stereo sound, try Audioquest Dragonfly red or black.
 
T

travm

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
485
Since you mentioned your a musician, you should be able to find something with tons of I/O (input/output) connections that you might find useful. Plus it will sound better. Unfortunately your use case is pretty unique to you (or other like musicians, not myself). You will likely have to do the research yourself. Spending a little more and getting "audiophile" grade hardware generally means more attention is paid to fine details in the build and I would expect more reliability vs gaming hardware, which is built to sound good, but be as cheap as possible and flashy with lights and whatnot.
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
travm said:
Since you mentioned your a musician, you should be able to find something with tons of I/O (input/output) connections that you might find useful. Plus it will sound better. Unfortunately your use case is pretty unique to you (or other like musicians, not myself). You will likely have to do the research yourself. Spending a little more and getting "audiophile" grade hardware generally means more attention is paid to fine details in the build and I would expect more reliability vs gaming hardware, which is built to sound good, but be as cheap as possible and flashy with lights and whatnot.
Click to expand...
Behringer has real good quality and affordable pro DACs.
 
T

thebufenator

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2004
Messages
1,224
raglafart said:
Yes, no artifacts, pops or squeaks. As soon as I open a Youtube clip, music or just plain vocals it's there. I have tried swapping to my Win 7 installation and it's the same. initially I thought is was just a Win 10 problem but in this instance that is not the case.
Click to expand...
Wait, so Windows 7 is having the same problem?

Might be a hardware issue then. Open source drivers on Linux may not be using all features of that onboard sound, and something may be failing.
 
vick1000

vick1000

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2007
Messages
2,013
pendragon1 said:
did you have any extra control utility, like a mobo branded one?
i use modded drivers for the 5.1 and havent touched them since Aug. i have updated every week and every insider fast ring build. the only "issue" i have is it changes from 5.1 to stereo and i change it back.
Click to expand...
Don't allow apps to take exclusive control of the device, fixes that for me.
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
Okay, this has got crazy!
Everything is fine again.
I haven't done anything.
My only thoughts now are, was this something to do with the fact these were on line videos and the artifacts were from my isp?
It would explain why I was getting the same issues when I switched to my Win 7 hard drive.
Sorry to have started this, I was led astray with all the on line videos on how to fix audio issues on Win 10. It would appear I got this one wrong!
I'm going to set the sound quality back to 24 bit, well I was but it's reset itself to 24 bit
Anyway, no more pops
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
raglafart said:
Okay, this has got crazy!
Everything is fine again.
I haven't done anything.
My only thoughts now are, was this something to do with the fact these were on line videos and the artifacts were from my isp?
It would explain why I was getting the same issues when I switched to my Win 7 hard drive.
Sorry to have started this, I was led astray with all the on line videos on how to fix audio issues on Win 10. It would appear I got this one wrong!
I'm going to set the sound quality back to 24 bit, well I was but it's reset itself to 24 bit
Anyway, no more pops
Click to expand...
Setting the sound to 24-bit will yield you no benefit whatsoever but do as you wish.
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
Okay, booted up this morning and it's back.

I've dropped the sound back to 16 bit.

I think the next step is to move my speaker over to my wife's pc after I've checked out if these artifacts are also on her sounds which may indicate an isp issue, if there aren't any on hers I'll check my speakers on her system.

I'm also looking more closely at DAC's, the pops are really bugging me!
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
If you get artifacts on both OSes, most likely the problem is with your hardware and not Windows or your connection. Youtube doesn't work like many other streaming sources, if the connection is bad YT will stop playback and buffer the stream, then continue. It won't crackle and pop.
 
N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
3,889
Have you tried Haiku OS? It's an almost feature complete BeOS clone. They plan to add more modern features after this one is complete, but they're focusing on matching the original OS and eliminating bugs right now.

DO NOT install on bare hardware, with any drives you have important data on. it still has bugs, and may eat your HDD, Sound Card, or Cat. You have been warned! :p

Test in a VM. ;)
 
Last edited:
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,508
I get this randomly from time to time after a reboot and usually a second reboot fixes it. I will instantly notice it as game audio will pop and drop out. I tried some post-1903 fixes but never really noticed a difference. I'm using an aging Creative X-Fi Titanium HD still so that might be the issue although they did release a 1903 friendly driver.
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
I tried a different set of speakers and I was still getting the pops on them, then with the other speakers I swapped across to the Win 7 drive and and the pops are there too.
So it would appear not to be a speaker problem.
I uninstalled the Realtek drivers and re installed them just on the Windows 7 SSD. No change. Still had pops when viewing YouTube clips
I made sure the sound settings were 16 bit and no enhancements
I've unplugged and plugged back all the connectors on the motherboard. Took the graphics card out, cleaned the terminals with contact cleaner and put the graphics card back. Swapped back to the Win 10 SSD
On booting up after all the above I'm now getting clean audio while viewing YouTube music and voice videos.
It'll be interesting to see if this continues with nice clean audio or if the pops return at some time. At least I now know it's not the speakers.
Not sure what options I have if these artifacts return.
Does the Nvidea High definition audio interact with the sound output?
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,756
While not the same as your issue, I do feel like something has recently changed within Windows audio recently. In the last 2 weeks I've had several programs that won't play any audio. Existing the programs and doing the sound test or playing music works fine. When it happens I either have to reboot or turn off my TV & AMP (I'm using HDMI-out for audio), which causes its own set of issues depending on the program/game. Never had any of this occur prior to mid-April and my drivers haven't changed.
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
I agree with you Domingo. Never had a problem until a couple of weeks ago when this all started! I booted up this morning, it's back :mad:
Very noticeable if your listening to someone talk on a YouTube clip.
Any suggestions as to where to go from here?
Is a DAC going to eliminate these artifacts?
It's really driving me nuts
 
W

WarriorX

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
2,061
raglafart said:
I agree with you Domingo. Never had a problem until a couple of weeks ago when this all started! I booted up this morning, it's back :mad:
Very noticeable if your listening to someone talk on a YouTube clip.
Any suggestions as to where to go from here?
Is a DAC going to eliminate these artifacts?
It's really driving me nuts
Click to expand...
Is it happening consistently? Can't determine if you are using onboard sound and a 3.5mm jack or not. Do you have some USB headphones or speakers you could plug in and try?
Could also try and load a live USB of Ubuntu or whatever distro you pick and see if it happens.

A few years ago I was using onboard audio and my volume would randomly crank to 11...rebooting would fix it for a few hours. Not wanting to deal with it anymore I bought a DAC and the issue went away. If you have some options to troubleshoot the issue you might want to try that before spending money and not have it fix the issue.
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
Domingo said:
While not the same as your issue, I do feel like something has recently changed within Windows audio recently. In the last 2 weeks I've had several programs that won't play any audio. Existing the programs and doing the sound test or playing music works fine. When it happens I either have to reboot or turn off my TV & AMP (I'm using HDMI-out for audio), which causes its own set of issues depending on the program/game. Never had any of this occur prior to mid-April and my drivers haven't changed.
Click to expand...
Perhaps you should check if you have had driver updates. Like it happened to me - Windows update broke my gaming wheel and I thought the hardware broke but in reality there was an updated driver available at Logitech that fixed the problem. How would I know anyway?
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,756
B00nie said:
Perhaps you should check if you have had driver updates. Like it happened to me - Windows update broke my gaming wheel and I thought the hardware broke but in reality there was an updated driver available at Logitech that fixed the problem. How would I know anyway?
Click to expand...
At least in my case, Nvidia using the same same 'ol Nvidia HDMI audio driver that's been in place for a couple months. The newer hotfix driver from this past weekend still has the same audio driver, too. Dolby Access (which I also use) has nothing new. It's not the end of the world (luckily), but it has been a source of frustration for a couple weeks.
 
R

raglafart

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2013
Messages
187
B00nie, that was my immediate thought, but if that were the case I would have thought that when I re booted to my Win 7 drive this should have been clean and no sound issues. The Win 7 drive is a different SSD that's physically removed if I'm swap to the Win 10 SSD so a Win 10 update couldn't have any effect on the Win 7 SSD
Yes, I'm using on board sound, Realtek High Definition Audio Driver version 6.0.1.7829, this is the Asus driver. If you got to the Realtek website there are no later drivers, I've reloaded the drivers 4 times.

Okay, it is a Windows issue. I have just loaded my Linux SSD and everything is working perfectly! Crystal clear audio, no pops or any other artifacts 100% perfect.
Why my Windows 7 system is duplicating the fault on my Windows 10 machine really has me baffled. I just can't understand how? They are 2 separate SSD's one of which is always disconnected when the other is in use.
I have wasted the best part of 8 hours trying to chase this down. Just wish I'd loaded this Linux SSD earlier.

The question now is how to I fix my Win 10 now, nothing I have done so far has worked
 
7

70 Polara

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 31, 2004
Messages
154
I don't have much to offer here, but as I read all these continuous problems with current Win10 versions I have really come to appreciate LTSB 2016 based on v1607. It 'just works'.......stably and reliably day after day, and update after update. Have never had sound problems either using Dolby Home Theater software with onboard Realtek audio. Its about as close to Windows 7 in a supported OS with good driver availability that I can find.
 
Last edited:
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,229
raglafart said:
B00nie, that was my immediate thought, but if that were the case I would have thought that when I re booted to my Win 7 drive this should have been clean and no sound issues. The Win 7 drive is a different SSD that's physically removed if I'm swap to the Win 10 SSD so a Win 10 update couldn't have any effect on the Win 7 SSD
Yes, I'm using on board sound, Realtek High Definition Audio Driver version 6.0.1.7829, this is the Asus driver. If you got to the Realtek website there are no later drivers, I've reloaded the drivers 4 times.

Okay, it is a Windows issue. I have just loaded my Linux SSD and everything is working perfectly! Crystal clear audio, no pops or any other artifacts 100% perfect.
Why my Windows 7 system is duplicating the fault on my Windows 10 machine really has me baffled. I just can't understand how? They are 2 separate SSD's one of which is always disconnected when the other is in use.
I have wasted the best part of 8 hours trying to chase this down. Just wish I'd loaded this Linux SSD earlier.

The question now is how to I fix my Win 10 now, nothing I have done so far has worked
Click to expand...
They both get Windows updates, that's why.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,323
Quite a few times Windows update will reset my Soundblaster settings.
For the past couple of weeks I was having a strange issue in Overwatch where sounds that were behind me be would disappear, for example, someone is shooting and I am looking at them, I can hear the gun shooting and when I look away, the sound of the shooting goes away.
I thought it was some strange glitch with the latest Overwatch patch.
Come to find out, my SB Pro settings was reset to default which is 5.1 speaker setup. What was odd was that movies, shows, and music sounded fine.
Last time it reset like this movies and shows sounded odd since I have no center speaker so the dialog was almost gone, but this time I just noticed the sound issue in Overwatch.

sb-pro.jpg
 
vick1000

vick1000

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2007
Messages
2,013
Disable the ability for apps to take exclusive control of the device, that prevents my settings from changing. I would always default to stereo 2.0 randomly on boot, it was really annoying on a GPU over HDMI to a 5.1 AVR.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
49,649
raglafart said:
Yes, no artifacts, pops or squeaks. As soon as I open a Youtube clip, music or just plain vocals it's there. I have tried swapping to my Win 7 installation and it's the same. initially I thought is was just a Win 10 problem but in this instance that is not the case.
Click to expand...
Maybe you should update your OP?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top