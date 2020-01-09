My ASROCK motherboard is dead, what should I do?

Discussion in 'Motherboards' started by eddie500, Jan 9, 2020 at 9:04 PM.

    eddie500

    I have an ASRock Z370 Fatality Pro Gaming i7 with an 8700k processor. It is 2 years old now.

    When I went to turn on my PC this morning it started for a second and then just shut off.

    I thought it was my PSU as that is the oldest part of my computer but I tried another PSU and it didn't start. It seems that once I plug in the 8 pin motherboard connector the power supply will not even turn on, it will turn on if I disconnect that.

    Considering my motherboard looks to be dead is my only real option to just go out there and buy another motherboard and just keep the 8700k?
    It seems that ASROCK only has a 1 year warranty and I don't think it makes sense to get it repaired?

    What do you suggest? Should I upgrade to another CPU or just keep the 8700k?

    Thanks
     
    mda

    Z390s will work with the 8700K.

    However I cannot ascertain at this time that the motherboard is the faulty device, or if it is the only one that is faulty.

    Given how the 8700K is still very competitive, I'd suggest you stick with the Intel platform.
     
    Mega6

    RMA, see if ASRock will fix it and how much out of warranty work will cost. Weigh that cost against a new motherboard.
     
