My ASROCK motherboard is dead, what should I do?

I have an ASRock Z370 Fatality Pro Gaming i7 with an 8700k processor. It is 2 years old now. When I went to turn on my PC this morning it started for a second and then just shut off. I thought it was my PSU as that is the oldest part of my computer but I tried another PSU and it didn't start. It seems that once I plug in the 8 pin motherboard connector the power supply will not even turn on, it will turn on if I disconnect that. Considering my motherboard looks to be dead is my only real option to just go out there and buy another motherboard and just keep the 8700k? It seems that ASROCK only has a 1 year warranty and I don't think it makes sense to get it repaired? What do you suggest? Should I upgrade to another CPU or just keep the 8700k? Thanks