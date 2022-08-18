My AMD Ryzen 5950x is a beast of a CPU! I cruise with averages around 4.7mhz. Extremely happy with going with AMD instead of INTEL for gaming / prod

This is just a feel good rant, but I wanted to let everyone know the AMD Ryzen 5950x is one hell of a CPU! I was torn between the 5800x3d and the 5950x but I'm glad I chose the latter. I am rocking an air cooled Torrent build with an NH-D15 cooler and my thermals never get past 73C while under extreme load. Under idle its around 36C. It pushes close to max on MHz but cruises around 4.7mhz with Volts around 1.3 (+/-)



I would recommend this CPU to anyone on the market to upgrade or build a gaming / productivity rig. AMD really blew my socks off. Cant wait for the Zen4 release/stats.