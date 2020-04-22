My 7820x Geekbench Scores - Worth Upgrading?

Nirad9er

So I ran Geekbench 4/5 on my 7820x (@ 4.7Ghz, 4000Mhz ram) to see how it compares to Intel's and AMD's latest and greatest.

I've had the 7820x since release and I'm getting the upgrade itch. For sure I'll get a 3080Ti or Big Navi later this year whenever they release.
I was contemplating upgrading my CPU to a 10900x, mobo / cpu change to 10900k, or waiting to see what Zen3 is like (Q4 this year?)
What do you think? I game on my system 90% of the time (4K 120hz monitor) with the 10% being general browsing and DVD/Blu-ray encoding / burning.

Geekbench 4:
geekbench 4 result.PNG


Geekbench 5:
geekbench 5 result.PNG


Comparing them to 10900K, 9900KS, and 3900X Geekbench 5 results I found on some reviews.
geekbench 5 compare.PNG
 
I've been contemplating upgrading my 7820X also but I just don't think the current options are not enough to justify the $$. With that I have been looking at a 3950X. I think I will try to wait it out.

Btw what voltage are you using. I was able to run mine at 4.6 GHz @ 1.175, all core.
 
Not worth it - you get 20% higher singlle-thread, 15% higher multi-core.

If you're running a game at 100 fps, that would mean your performance goes up to 120. fps. Not worth the massive cost of changing platforms.

If you're craving more cores, why not look around for 12 cores Skylake X refresh (used, as new is overpriced)?

https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i9-9920X-Processor-Processors-999AC6/dp/B07JGCV5KN

What are you uusing your system for anyway? it's hard to recommend when all you supply is Geekbench scoeres.
 
I upgraded from a 7820x to an 3950x. Did it make much of a difference? Nope. I just wanted it. For gaming I wouldn't do it but if it's for shits and giggle and you have the cash to burn. Go for it.
 
