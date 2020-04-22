My 7820x Geekbench Scores - Worth Upgrading?

So I ran Geekbench 4/5 on my 7820x (@ 4.7Ghz, 4000Mhz ram) to see how it compares to Intel's and AMD's latest and greatest.I've had the 7820x since release and I'm getting the upgrade itch. For sure I'll get a 3080Ti or Big Navi later this year whenever they release.I was contemplating upgrading my CPU to a 10900x, mobo / cpu change to 10900k, or waiting to see what Zen3 is like (Q4 this year?)What do you think? I game on my system 90% of the time (4K 120hz monitor) with the 10% being general browsing and DVD/Blu-ray encoding / burning.Geekbench 4:Geekbench 5:Comparing them to 10900K, 9900KS, and 3900X Geekbench 5 results I found on some reviews.