My 5950x failed after only 8 months of standard usage

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero w/ BIOS version 4006 [released 2022/03/10]G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB)XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT BlackNZXT Kraken Z63 water cooling with excellent in-office ventilationI had actually purchased this CPU a full year before last summer and it was just sitting on my desk in it's box doing nothing for a whole year. In July I finally got around to building the system.I was running Gentoo Linux on this box and doing compiling and video editing on this box plus gaming. Most of the time the system was at almost idle but I do run my computers 24/7About a month ago I started to get error code 36 [CPU post-memory initialization] and 56 [Invalid CPU type or Speed] sort of randomly between restarts. Since these could be related to memory I was thinking I had bad RAM so I went and got the cheapest DDR4 and tried it in the system. Same thing. I tried every slot one at a time in every possible configuration. Since CPU failures are fairly rare I assumed it was a motherboard problem so I proceeded to RMA the motherboard. When I got it back Asus support upgraded the BIOS to version 4402 [released 2023/02/08]. With this newer BIOS the error code changed to Q-Code 70 [PCH DXE initialization is started]. I downgraded the BIOS back to 4006 just so I have a base line comparison to other people's reports on the issue. Then I thought maybe it was my PSU so I tried replacing my PSU and that didn't fix the problem either. I even tried a different GPU and no GPU but that didn't change anything either. At this point the only component in the machine that it could possibly be is the CPU. I proceeded to then do some research and it turns out that AMD CPU failures aren't unheard of.I've never done any overclocking, mining, benchmarking, or folding at home type of stuff on this box what so ever. The heaviest load was always compiling, video editing, and gaming. And then only sporadically.I originally went with AMD because of the better performance for the cost but at this point I've wasted so much time and money troubleshooting this issue that all that benefit has gone right out the window.Anyway... this is a warning post. AMD Ryzen CPUs do fail and they tend to fail at a much higher rate than Intel.