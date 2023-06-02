My 3DMark history results: from a 1070 to 3070 and a final 4070ti w/ a few cpu and monitor upgrades along the way

GPU: ASUS Dual GTX 1070 8GB OC

Overall: 5651

Graphics: 5785

CPU: 4999

GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING

Overall: 10408

Graphics: 13108

CPU: 4803

GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING

Overall: 11502

Graphics: 12872

CPU: 7176

GPU: Asus RTX 4070ti TUF OC 12GB

Overall: 17217

Graphics: 22528

CPU: 7371

GPU: Asus RTX 4070ti TUF OC 12GB

Overall: 20622

Graphics: 22641

CPU: 13700

I thought some of you may find this useful. Now I do not overclock or tweek my bios. I also do not dive deep into the technical weeds. I upgrade either when I get the nagging hardware addiction bug or if my current hardware can no longer run games at very high to ultra. However in this case my 3070 died and I rushed out to MicroCenter and panic bought a 4070ti.Normally there would have been no way in Hades I'd spend $850 for a video card. The stink of it all. I didn't realize my 3070 was still under warranty until a week later but after seeing the improvement of the 4070ti I'm wasn't going back. I just received the replacement 3070 yesterday from EVGA so I guess I now have a backup card.Anyway to the scores.As stated above I do not deep dive in the weeds and I'm not sure how much changing monitors affects the scores. So be aware I did not run 3DMARK this past fall when I upgrade from a Asus PG297QZ 1440p 165hz monitor with 2560x1440 display to an Alienware AW3423DWF 165hz 3440x1440 display.MB: MSI Z370 SLI PLUSCPU: I5-8400MB: MSI Z370 SLI PLUSCPU: I5-8400MB: MSI Z370 SLI PLUSCPU: I7-9700kMB: MSI Z370 SLI PLUSCPU: I7-9700kThis is when then the hardware bug bit me and I decided it was time to upgrade the MB, CPU, Memory and PS and my current build.MB: MSI Mag Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR4CPU: I5-13600kMemory: from 32GB GSkill Ripjaw to 64GB GSkill Ripjaw