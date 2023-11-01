My (2013) PC needs (32GB) RAM upgrade and I wonder if 2400 Mhz is too much for my setup.

Hello everyone.
My (2013) PC needs (32GB) RAM upgrade and those are my options:
a. 120 EUR: 1866MHZ DDR3 32GB (4x8GB) G.SKILL Sniper F3-1866C10Q-32GSR
b. 200 EUR: 2400MHZ DDR3 32GB (4x8GB) G.SKILL TridentX F3-2400C10Q-32GTX
a. 1866 CL10-11-10 1.50V 4x8GB DDR3 vs
b. 2400 CL10-12-12 1.65V 4x8GB DDR3
My questions:
- Can I / improve the overall system performance with XMP 2400MHZ @ 1.65V - with my current (2013) setup?
- Are there some bottlenecks that I can`t see?
I do prefer system stability but I wont mind some extra breathing room.
This PC is used for Office/NET tasks, but mostly for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
My (2013) setup:
>ASUS Maximus VI Gene Gaming MB with RAM support for: 4 slots/DDR3/240-pin DIMM /Max Speed: 3000 MHz/Max Capacity: 32 GB/Max Channels: 2/ ECCt: No
> ASUS Maximus VI Gene Gaming MB Memory Setup Guide ;
>Currently installed 16GB (2x8GB) Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3 DRAM 1866MHz C9 Memory Kit CMY16GX3M2A1866C9R ;
>CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz) ;
>GPU: Founders Edition Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB GDDR5X ;
>SDD: Samsung 970 EVO NVMe® M.2 SSD 1TB ;
>PSU: 750W Enermax Revolution
Thank You!
K
