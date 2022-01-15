My 2013 build with 2020 bottleneck challenge: I need your help!

Hello everyone.
Over the years I've relied on this forum for great information from the vast pool of knowledge here.
My 2013 >Micro-ATX< build at Micro-ATX Aerocool DS Cube (265x411x381mm) case:
0. 750W PSU ENERMAX REVOLUTION 87+
https://www.enermax.com/en/products/revolution-d.f.-750w
1. Intel Core i7-4770K Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)
https://intel.ly/3A22dS1
2. ASUS Maximus VI Gene Gaming MB
https://bit.ly/3tpYrkb
3. 16GB (2x8GB) Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3 DRAM 1866MHz C9 Memory Kit CMY16GX3M2A1866C9R
https://bit.ly/3KaATpA
4. ASUS GeForce GTX770-DC2OC-2GD5
https://bit.ly/3quXRjw
5. Samsung SSD 840 Pro Series 256GB+512GB
Seq Read Speed Up to 540MB/s Sequential Write Speed Up to 520MB/s
6. Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo
7. Pioneer BDR-208EBK
I originally built this Micro-ATX "cat" back in 2013 and for almost 10 years she handled everything (gaming) with ease.
2020/21 tipping point and first bottleneck challenge: "Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020".
The GTX 770 was a pretty decent graphics card, but sadly its Achilles Heel is the 2GB of VRAM. That just will not cut it with FS2020. The problem with FS2020 (and what makes it so awesome) is that all terrain data is unique. All the buildings you see in the game actually exist in real life. So no two are exactly the same. Trees, water and grass are generic and rendered to approximate the real thing, but the uniqueness means that fewer texture files can be re-used over and over again as is the case in video games.
*FS2020> with GTX770 i5 4460K @ 8GB RAM>
*FS2020> with GTX1070 and i7 2600K @ 12GB RAM>
I don't know if I've reached the limits and before I start thinking about my new rig, will you please be so kind to suggest the best directions to upgrade my build? I would gladly take your suggestions for GPU and maybe add something at M2 (M-Key 2242, PCI-E 2.0 x1, SATA3) slot.
My questions:
1. How would you upgrade to maximize the performance, having in mind FS2020?
2. How would you upgrade to maximize the performance, overall?
- I don`t plan to upgrade my MB or CPU in the near future. Yes, I will create a new build, from scratch but thats a diferent storry.
- For the time being I want to maximize the performance of my current build within reasonable (300-400eur) budget and my first problem is to identify the best GPU for my MB and CPU. GPU that will deliver best performance boost with the same ASUS MAX VI Gene and i7-4770K.
Upgradable parts:
a. GPU (clearance for 320mm or 350mm if I remove the front fan.)
https://aerocool.io/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/DS-CUBE-EOL-min.pdf
b. Monitor DEll U2412M 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz (optional upgrade)
https://www.dell.com/en-is/work/shop/cty/pdp/spd/dell-u2412m
c. M.2? (optional upgrade)
d. RAM (optional upgrade)
Budget is not an issue as long as there there is reasonable improvement.
Possible shopping site: https://shorturl.at/diBPQ
Thank You!
2013 vs 2022
