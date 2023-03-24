My 1st time un- and re-mounting of a CPU cooler heatsink - how to do it properly...?

Hi gentlemen



I have an old board with an X370 chipset, Ryzen 1700 in it (the first generation). I have bought and have sitting here for about a month (in a drawer) a new CPU that should go into this board after the bios upgrade - 5950x.



I have a scythe ninja 4 cooler. I have built about 3 pc's in my life, but I have NEVER taken the cooler off and put it back on again, I have never cleaned the CPU nor the base of air cooler from paste, etc. and so im a bit worried about the proper way to do it. I want to ask a few things:



1) Uninstalling the cooler (passive) - carefully with various movements (rotating, tilting a little, etc.) simply in all possible directions SLOWLY and carefully try to remove the passive from the CPU (in case the existing old paste has "hardened" too much). Avoid greater upward pressure so that I don't accidentally pull the "glued" CPU out of the socket with the passive...? Yes?



2) To "de-grease" the old (6 years) paste from the CPU and the base of the radiator passive, I bought Isopropyl alcohol. Is this ok/safe for the paste?



3) What to use to degrease the paste? Tissues? Toilet paper? Cotton swabs? A small microfiber towel? Any fabric (old cotton t-shirt cut up)? Or it doesnt matter/its all the same?I'm afraid of cotton and microfiber because of static electricity(?) (probably nonsense), I don't "want" paper tissues or cotton swabs to accidentally leave "pieces/fibers" on the CPU or elsewhere. What the best to use (what do YOU use ?)



4) When applying the new thermal paste (I have an Arctic MX-4 2019 Edition (4g) ) to the 5950x, use the standard procedure - a pea-sized drop in the middle of the CPU...? Is this still the best practice? The 5950x area seems quite large, so use a BIGGER droplet rather than just "pea size" right...? What about other application methods (X cross, 5 dot, etc...?)



5) Then simply push the cooler onto the processor with the paste as much as possible from above/vertically? Don't turn, don't "wobble" (don't let air bubbles appear), just lower it from above (onto the cpu) as vertically and evenly as possible. Correct?



And that's about it... or is there anything else I should be careful about when de-mounting and re-mounting the passive/heatsink of an AIR cooler (and cleaning and reapplying paste, etc. and all that goes with it)?



Thanks