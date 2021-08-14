My 165hz monitor only 100hz after latest windows updates? Anyone else?

Hello so i have an Acer Predator Z1 [z321qu bmiphzx] which Ive been running for years at 144& 165hz overclocked on Windows 10 [64 bit] then today I updated my OS & nvidia drivers and poof all of a sudden my monitor is maxed out at 100hz. I have not changed any video cards [2080Ti Seahawk EK-X] or DP cables [DP 1.4 cable] so I am convinced this is a software issue.

I tried rolling back the drivers to 6 previous versions & no go, actually one of the drivers even bumped my refresh rate down to 85 not even the previous 100.

Do you think It's these new windows updates ?

Or definitely the nvidia drivers? [I hadn't updated video driver in a year.]

The interesting thing is when I plugged in the other monitor I have [fv43u] it hitts 144hz, but not the Predator which was 144 frlor years. How could this be?