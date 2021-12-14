My 12900K overclocks well if CSTATEs are disabled... why?

Offset Mode Sign [+]

Additional Turbo Mode CPU Core Voltage [1.36000]

Offset Voltage [Auto]

[2021/12/14 12:51:07]Ai Overclock Tuner [Auto]ASUS MultiCore Enhancement [Auto – Lets BIOS Optimize]SVID Behavior [Auto]BCLK Frequency : DRAM Frequency Ratio [Auto]Memory Controller : DRAM Frequency Ratio [Auto]DRAM Frequency [Auto]Performance Core Ratio [Sync All Cores]ALL-Core Ratio Limit [51]Performance Core0 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core0 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]Performance Core1 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core1 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]Performance Core2 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core2 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]Performance Core3 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core3 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]*Performance Core4 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core4 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]*Performance Core5 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core5 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]Performance Core6 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core6 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]Performance Core7 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Performance Core7 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]Efficient Core Ratio [Sync All Cores]ALL-Core Ratio Limit [40]Efficient Core Group0 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Efficient Core Group0 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]Efficient Core Group1 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]Efficient Core Group1 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]CPU SVID Support [Auto]AVX2 [Enabled]AVX512 [Disabled]AVX2 Ratio Offset to per-core Ratio Limit [User Specify]AVX2 Ratio Offset [5]AVX2 Voltage Guardband Scale Factor [Auto]Maximus Tweak [Auto]DRAM CAS# Latency [Auto]DRAM RAS# to CAS# Delay [Auto]DRAM RAS# PRE Time [Auto]DRAM RAS# ACT Time [Auto]DRAM Command Rate [Auto]DRAM RAS# to RAS# Delay L [Auto]DRAM RAS# to RAS# Delay S [Auto]DRAM REF Cycle Time [Auto]DRAM REF Cycle Time 2 [Auto]DRAM REF Cycle Time Same Bank [Auto]DRAM Refresh Interval [Auto]DRAM WRITE Recovery Time [Auto]DRAM READ to PRE Time [Auto]DRAM FOUR ACT WIN Time [Auto]DRAM WRITE to READ Delay [Auto]DRAM WRITE to READ Delay L [Auto]DRAM WRITE to READ Delay S [Auto]DRAM CKE Minimum Pulse Width [Auto]DRAM Write Latency [Auto]Ctl0 dqvrefup [Auto]Ctl0 dqvrefdn [Auto]Ctl0 dqodtvrefup [Auto]Ctl0 dqodtvrefdn [Auto]Ctl1 cmdvrefup [Auto]Ctl1 ctlvrefup [Auto]Ctl1 clkvrefup [Auto]Ctl1 ckecsvrefup [Auto]Ctl2 cmdvrefdn [Auto]Ctl2 ctlvrefdn [Auto]Ctl2 clkvrefdn [Auto]ODT_READ_DURATION [Auto]ODT_READ_DELAY [Auto]ODT_WRITE_DURATION [Auto]ODT_WRITE_DELAY [Auto]DQ RTT WR [Auto]DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]DQ RTT PARK [Auto]DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]GroupA CA ODT [Auto]GroupA CS ODT [Auto]GroupA CK ODT [Auto]GroupB CA ODT [Auto]GroupB CS ODT [Auto]GroupB CK ODT [Auto]Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]DQ RTT WR [Auto]DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]DQ RTT PARK [Auto]DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]GroupA CA ODT [Auto]GroupA CS ODT [Auto]GroupA CK ODT [Auto]GroupB CA ODT [Auto]GroupB CS ODT [Auto]GroupB CK ODT [Auto]Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]DQ RTT WR [Auto]DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]DQ RTT PARK [Auto]DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]GroupA CA ODT [Auto]GroupA CS ODT [Auto]GroupA CK ODT [Auto]GroupB CA ODT [Auto]GroupB CS ODT [Auto]GroupB CK ODT [Auto]Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]DQ RTT WR [Auto]DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]DQ RTT PARK [Auto]DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]GroupA CA ODT [Auto]GroupA CS ODT [Auto]GroupA CK ODT [Auto]GroupB CA ODT [Auto]GroupB CS ODT [Auto]GroupB CK ODT [Auto]Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]Round Trip Latency Init Value MC0 CHA [Auto]Round Trip Latency Max Value MC0 CHA [Auto]Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC0 CHA [-]Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC0 CHA [Auto]Round Trip Latency Init Value MC0 CHB [Auto]Round Trip Latency Max Value MC0 CHB [Auto]Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC0 CHB [-]Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC0 CHB [Auto]Round Trip Latency Init Value MC1 CHA [Auto]Round Trip Latency Max Value MC1 CHA [Auto]Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC1 CHA [-]Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC1 CHA [Auto]Round Trip Latency Init Value MC1 CHB [Auto]Round Trip Latency Max Value MC1 CHB [Auto]Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC1 CHB [-]Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC1 CHB [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R0 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R1 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R2 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R3 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R4 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R5 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R6 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R7 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R0 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R1 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R2 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R3 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R4 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R5 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R6 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R7 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R0 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R1 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R2 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R3 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R4 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R5 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R6 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R7 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R0 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R1 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R2 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R3 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R4 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R5 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R6 [Auto]Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R7 [Auto]Early Command Training [Auto]SenseAmp Offset Training [Auto]Early ReadMPR Timing Centering 2D [Auto]Read MPR Training [Auto]Receive Enable Training [Auto]Jedec Write Leveling [Auto]Early Write Time Centering 2D [Auto]Early Read Time Centering 2D [Auto]Write Timing Centering 1D [Auto]Write Voltage Centering 1D [Auto]Read Timing Centering 1D [Auto]Read Timing Centering with JR [Auto]Dimm ODT Training* [Auto]Max RTT_WR [ODT Off]DIMM RON Training* [Auto]Write Drive Strength/Equalization 2D* [Auto]Write Slew Rate Training* [Auto]Read ODT Training* [Auto]Comp Optimization Training [Auto]Read Equalization Training* [Auto]Read Amplifier Training* [Auto]Write Timing Centering 2D [Auto]Read Timing Centering 2D [Auto]Command Voltage Centering [Auto]Early Command Voltage Centering [Auto]Write Voltage Centering 2D [Auto]Read Voltage Centering 2D [Auto]Late Command Training [Auto]Round Trip Latency [Auto]Turn Around Timing Training [Auto]CMD CTL CLK Slew Rate [Auto]CMD/CTL DS & E 2D [Auto]Read Voltage Centering 1D [Auto]TxDqTCO Comp Training* [Auto]ClkTCO Comp Training* [Auto]TxDqsTCO Comp Training* [Auto]VccDLL Bypass Training [Auto]CMD/CTL Drive Strength Up/Dn 2D [Auto]DIMM CA ODT Training [Auto]PanicVttDnLp Training* [Auto]Read Vref Decap Training* [Auto]Vddq Training [Auto]Duty Cycle Correction Training [Auto]Rank Margin Tool Per Bit [Auto]DIMM DFE Training [Auto]Tx Dqs Dcc Training [Auto]Rank Margin Tool [Auto]Memory Test [Auto]DIMM SPD Alias Test [Auto]Receive Enable Centering 1D [Auto]Retrain Margin Check [Auto]Write Drive Strength Up/Dn independently [Auto]Margin Check Limit [Disabled]tRDRD_sg_Training [Auto]tRDRD_sg_Runtime [Auto]tRDRD_dg_Training [Auto]tRDRD_dg_Runtime [Auto]tRDWR_sg [Auto]tRDWR_dg [Auto]tWRWR_sg [Auto]tWRWR_dg [Auto]tWRRD_sg [Auto]tWRRD_dg [Auto]tRDRD_dr [Auto]tRDRD_dd [Auto]tRDWR_dr [Auto]tRDWR_dd [Auto]tWRWR_dr [Auto]tWRWR_dd [Auto]tWRRD_dr [Auto]tWRRD_dd [Auto]tWRPRE [Auto]tPRPDEN [Auto]tRDPDEN [Auto]tWRPDEN [Auto]tCPDED [Auto]tREFIX9 [Auto]Ref Interval [Auto]tXPDLL [Auto]tXP [Auto]tPPD [Auto]tCCD_L_tDLLK [Auto]MRC Fast Boot [Enabled]MCH Full Check [Auto]Mem Over Clock Fail Count [Auto]Training Profile [Auto]RxDfe [Auto]Mrc Training Loop Count [Auto]DRAM CLK Period [Auto]Controller 0, Channel 0 Control [Enabled]Controller 0, Channel 1 Control [Enabled]Controller 1, Channel 0 Control [Enabled]Controller 1, Channel 1 Control [Enabled]MC_Vref0 [Auto]MC_Vref1 [Auto]MC_Vref2 [Auto]Dynamic Memory Boost [Disabled]Realtime Memory Frequency [Disabled]SA GV [Disabled]Voltage Monitor [Die Sense]VRM Initialization Check [Disabled]CPU Input Voltage Load-line Calibration [Auto]CPU Load-line Calibration [Level 3]Synch ACDC Loadline with VRM Loadline [Disabled]CPU Current Capability [Auto]CPU Current Reporting [Auto]Core Voltage Suspension [Auto]CPU VRM Switching Frequency [Auto]VRM Spread Spectrum [Auto]CPU Power Duty Control [Auto]CPU Power Phase Control [Auto]CPU Power Thermal Control [125]CPU Core/Cache Boot Voltage [Auto]CPU Input Boot Voltage [Auto]PLL Termination Boot Voltage [Auto]CPU Standby Boot Voltage [Auto]Memory Controller Boot Voltage [Auto]CPU Core Auto Voltage Cap [Auto]CPU Input Auto Voltage Cap [Auto]Memory Controller Auto Voltage Cap [Auto]Maximum CPU Core Temperature [Auto]Package Temperature Threshold [90]Regulate Frequency by above Threshold [Enabled]IVR Transmitter VDDQ ICCMAX [Auto]Unlimited ICCMAX [Auto]CPU Core/Cache Current Limit Max. [Auto]Long Duration Package Power Limit [Auto]Package Power Time Window [Auto]Short Duration Package Power Limit [Auto]IA AC Load Line [0.25]IA DC Load Line [1.10]IA CEP Enable [Auto]SA CEP Enable [Auto]IA SoC Iccmax Reactive Protector [Auto]Inverse Temperature Dependency Throttle [Auto]IA VR Voltage Limit [1500]TVB Voltage Optimizations [Enabled]V-Max Stress [Enabled]Overclocking TVB [+2Boost Profile]Offset Mode Sign 1 [+]V/F Point 1 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 2 [+]V/F Point 2 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 3 [+]V/F Point 3 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 4 [+]V/F Point 4 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 5 [+]V/F Point 5 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 6 [+]V/F Point 6 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 7 [+]V/F Point 7 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 8 [+]V/F Point 8 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 9 [+]V/F Point 9 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 10 [+]V/F Point 10 Offset [Auto]Offset Mode Sign 11 [+]V/F Point 11 Offset [Auto]Initial BCLK Frequency [Auto]Runtime BCLK OC [Auto]BCLK Amplitude [Auto]BCLK Slew Rate [Auto]BCLK Spread Spectrum [Auto]Initial PCIE Frequency [Auto]PCIE/DMI Amplitude [Auto]PCIE/DMI Slew Rate [Auto]PCIE/DMI Spread Spectrum [Auto]Cold Boot PCIE Frequency [Auto]Realtime Memory Timing [Enabled]SPD Write Disable [TRUE]PVD Ratio Threshold [Auto]Banding Ratio [Auto]SA PLL Frequency Override [Auto]BCLK TSC HW Fixup [Enabled]Core Ratio Extension Mode [Disabled]FLL OC mode [Auto]Core PLL Voltage [Auto]GT PLL Voltage [Auto]Ring PLL Voltage [Auto]System Agent PLL Voltage [Auto]Memory Controller PLL Voltage [Auto]CPU 1.8V Small Rail [Auto]PLL Termination Voltage [Auto]CPU Standby Voltage [Auto]PCH 1.05V Voltage [Auto]PCH 0.82V Voltage [Auto]CPU Input Voltage Reset Voltage [Auto]Eventual CPU Input Voltage [Auto]Eventual Memory Controller Voltage [Auto]Package Temperature Threshold [90]Regulate Frequency by above Threshold [Enabled]Cooler Efficiency Customize [Keep Training]Cooler Re-evaluation Algorithm [Normal]Optimism Scale [100]Ring Down Bin [Auto]Min. CPU Cache Ratio [Auto]Max. CPU Cache Ratio [36]BCLK Aware Adaptive Voltage [Enabled]CPU Core/Cache Voltage [Adaptive Mode]CPU L2 Voltage [Auto]CPU System Agent Voltage [Auto]CPU Input Voltage [Auto]High DRAM Voltage Mode [Auto]DRAM VDD Voltage [Auto]DRAM VDDQ Voltage [Auto]IVR Transmitter VDDQ Voltage [Auto]Memory Controller Voltage [Auto]PMIC Voltages [Auto]PCI Express Native Power Management [Enabled]Native ASPM [Auto]DMI Link ASPM Control [Disabled]ASPM [Auto]L1 Substates [Disabled]DMI ASPM [Disabled]DMI Gen3 ASPM [Disabled]PEG - ASPM [Disabled]PCI Express Clock Gating [Enabled]Hardware Prefetcher [Enabled]Adjacent Cache Line Prefetch [Enabled]Intel (VMX) Virtualization Technology [Enabled]Per P-Core Control [Disabled]Per E-Core Control [Disabled]Active Performance Cores [All]Active Efficient Cores [All]Hyper-Threading [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 0 [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 1 [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 2 [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 3 [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 4 [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 5 [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 6 [Enabled]Hyper-Threading of Core 7 [Enabled]Total Memory Encryption [Disabled]Legacy Game Compatibility Mode [Disabled]Boot performance mode [Auto]Intel(R) SpeedStep(tm) [Enabled]Intel(R) Speed Shift Technology [Enabled]Intel(R) Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 [Enabled]Turbo Mode [Enabled]Acoustic Noise Mitigation [Disabled]CPU C-states [Disabled]Thermal Monitor [Enabled]Dual Tau Boost [Disabled]VT-d [Enabled]Control Iommu Pre-boot Behavior [Enable IOMMU during boot]Memory Remap [Enabled]Primary Display [Auto]iGPU Multi-Monitor [Disabled]Enable VMD controller [Enabled]Map PCIE Storage under VMD [Enabled]Map SATA Controller under VMD [Disabled]M.2_2 Link Speed [Gen4]PCIEX16(G5)_1 Link Speed [Gen5]M.2_1 Link Speed [Gen5]PCIEX1(G3) Link Speed [Auto]M.2_3 Link Speed [Auto]DIMM.2_1 Link Speed [Gen4]DIMM.2_2 Link Speed [Gen4]SATA Controller(s) [Enabled]Aggressive LPM Support [Disabled]SMART Self Test [None]SATA6G_1 [Enabled]SATA6G_1 Hot Plug [Disabled]SATA6G_2 [Enabled]SATA6G_2 Hot Plug [Disabled]SATA6G_3 [Enabled]SATA6G_3 Hot Plug [Disabled]SATA6G_4 [Enabled]SATA6G_4 Hot Plug [Disabled]PTT [Enable]PCIE Tunneling over USB4 [Enabled]Discrete Thunderbolt(TM) Support [Enabled]Wake From Thunderbolt(TM) Devices [None]DTBT Go2Sx Command [Enabled]Windows 10 Thunderbolt support [Enable + RTD3]DTBT Controller 0 [Enabled]TBT Host Router [Two port]Extra Bus Reserved [106]Reserved Memory [737]Memory Alignment [26]Reserved PMemory [1184]PMemory Alignment [28]Reserved I/O [0]Security Device Support [Enable]SHA256 PCR Bank [Enabled]Pending operation [None]Platform Hierarchy [Enabled]Storage Hierarchy [Enabled]Endorsement Hierarchy [Enabled]Physical Presence Spec Version [1.3]TPM 2.0 UEFI Spec Version [TCG_2]Re-Size BAR Support [Disabled]SR-IOV Support [Disabled]Legacy USB Support [Enabled]XHCI Hand-off [Enabled]SanDisk Extreme 0001 [Auto]U32G2X2_1 [Enabled]U32G2X2_C3 [Enabled]U32G2_C5 [Enabled]U32G2_67 [Enabled]U32G2_8 [Enabled]U32G1_E1 [Enabled]U32G1_E2 [Enabled]U32G1_E3 [Enabled]U32G1_E4 [Enabled]U32G2_E1 [Enabled]U32G2_EP2 [Enabled]U32G2_E3 [Enabled]U32G2_E4 [Enabled]TBT4_E1 [Enabled]TBT4_E2 [Enabled]Network Stack [Disabled]Device [Samsung SSD 850 EVO 1TB]Restore AC Power Loss [Power Off]Max Power Saving [Disabled]ErP Ready [Disabled]Power On By PCI-E [Enabled]Power On By RTC [Disabled]USB Audio [Enabled]Intel LAN [Enabled]MARVELL 10G LAN [Enabled]USB power delivery in Soft Off state (S5) [Enabled]Connectivity mode (Wi-Fi & Bluetooth) [Enabled]When system is in working state [All On]Q-Code LED Function [POST Code Only]When system is in sleep, hibernate or soft off states [Stealth Mode]When system is in working state [On]When system is in sleep, hibernate or soft off states [Off]When system is in working state [On]When system is in sleep, hibernate or soft off states [Off]M.2_3 Configuration [Auto]CPU PCIE Configuration Mode [Auto]U32G2_C5 Type C Power Mode [Auto]GNA Device [Disabled]ASMedia Storage Controller [Enabled]Windows Hot-plug Notification [Disabled]ASPM Support [Disabled]CPU Temperature [Monitor]CPU Package Temperature [Monitor]MotherBoard Temperature [Monitor]VRM Temperature [Monitor]Chipset Temperature [Monitor]T_Sensor Temperature [Monitor]DIMM.2 Sensor 1 Temperature [Monitor]DIMM.2 Sensor 2 Temperature [Monitor]Water In T Sensor Temperature [Monitor]Water Out T Sensor Temperature [Monitor]WB Temperature [Monitor]DIMM A1 Temperature [Monitor]DIMM A2 Temperature [Monitor]DIMM B1 Temperature [Monitor]DIMM B2 Temperature [Monitor]CPU Fan Speed [Monitor]CPU Optional Fan Speed [Monitor]Chassis Fan 1 Speed [Monitor]Chassis Fan 2 Speed [Monitor]Radiator Fan 1 Speed [Monitor]Radiator Fan 2 Speed [Monitor]Water Pump+ 1 Speed [Monitor]Water Pump+ 2 Speed [Monitor]Flow Rate [Monitor]WB Flow Rate [Monitor]CPU Core Voltage [Monitor]12V Voltage [Monitor]5V Voltage [Monitor]3.3V Voltage [Monitor]Memory Controller Voltage [Monitor]CPU Core Current [Monitor]AI Cooling [Disabled]HYDRANODE Fan Association [Enabled]CPU Fan Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]CPU Fan Profile [Standard]CPU Fan Step Up [Level 0]CPU Fan Step Down [Level 0]CPU Fan Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]Chassis Fan 1 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]Chassis Fan 1 Profile [Standard]Chassis Fan 1 Q-Fan Source [CPU]Chassis Fan 1 Step Up [Level 0]Chassis Fan 1 Step Down [Level 0]Chassis Fan 1 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]Chassis Fan 2 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]Chassis Fan 2 Profile [Standard]Chassis Fan 2 Q-Fan Source [CPU]Chassis Fan 2 Step Up [Level 0]Chassis Fan 2 Step Down [Level 0]Chassis Fan 2 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]Radiator Fan 1 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]Radiator Fan 1 Profile [Standard]Radiator Fan 1 Q-Fan Source [CPU]Radiator Fan 1 Step Up [Level 0]Radiator Fan 1 Step Down [Level 0]Radiator Fan 1 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]Radiator Fan 2 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]Radiator Fan 2 Profile [Standard]Radiator Fan 2 Q-Fan Source [CPU]Radiator Fan 2 Step Up [Level 0]Radiator Fan 2 Step Down [Level 0]Radiator Fan 2 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]Water Pump+ 1 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]Water Pump+ 1 Profile [Full Speed]Water Pump+ 2 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]Water Pump+ 2 Profile [Full Speed]CPU Temperature LED Switch [Enabled]Launch CSM [Disabled]OS Type [Windows UEFI mode]Secure Boot Mode [Standard]Fast Boot [Enabled]Next Boot after AC Power Loss [Fast Boot]Boot Logo Display [Auto]POST Delay Time [2 sec]Bootup NumLock State [On]Wait For 'F1' If Error [Enabled]Option ROM Messages [Force BIOS]Interrupt 19 Capture [Disabled]AMI Native NVMe Driver Support [Enabled]Setup Mode [Advanced Mode]Boot Sector (MBR/GPT) Recovery Policy [Local User Control]Next Boot Recovery Action [Skip]BIOS Image Rollback Support [Enabled]Publish HII Resources [Disabled]Flexkey [Reset]Setup Animator [Disabled]Load from Profile [3]Profile Name [SmartOC]Save to Profile [3]DIMM Slot Number [DIMM_A2]Download & Install ARMOURY CRATE app [Enabled]Download & Install MyASUS service & app [Enabled]