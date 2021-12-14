My 12900K overclocks well if CSTATEs are disabled... why?

sblantipodi
at the end I discovered why my OC is unstable.
after an entire day passed benching and trying I found the coulprit.
CSTATES makes my OC completely unstable when using AVX256 with Prime95.
Using sync all cores 5.1/4.0 with AVX offset 5 and OCTVB +2.
those are my settings:
even if CSTATES is disabled it seems that my cores goes down to 500MHz when in idleand the CoreVID goes down to 0.850.
OCTVB seems to work ok since it boost to 5.3GHz when possible.
why CSTATES make my system crash instantly when I start Prime95?
and why disable CSTATES make my system completely stable?
as you can see from this screen with CSTATES disabled my OCTVB seems to work fine and the CPU throttles down to 500MHz, so what's the point of CSTATES if not in creating instability under OC?
View attachment 2537449
Please explain me it, I'm ignorant but want to learn from you guys if you are so kind to teach me it.
Thank you!!!
[2021/12/14 12:51:07]
Ai Overclock Tuner [Auto]
ASUS MultiCore Enhancement [Auto – Lets BIOS Optimize]
SVID Behavior [Auto]
BCLK Frequency : DRAM Frequency Ratio [Auto]
Memory Controller : DRAM Frequency Ratio [Auto]
DRAM Frequency [Auto]
Performance Core Ratio [Sync All Cores]
ALL-Core Ratio Limit [51]
Performance Core0 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core0 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
Performance Core1 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core1 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
Performance Core2 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core2 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
Performance Core3 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core3 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
*Performance Core4 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core4 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
*Performance Core5 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core5 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
Performance Core6 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core6 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
Performance Core7 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Performance Core7 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
Efficient Core Ratio [Sync All Cores]
ALL-Core Ratio Limit [40]
Efficient Core Group0 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Efficient Core Group0 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
Efficient Core Group1 Specific Ratio Limit [Auto]
Efficient Core Group1 specific Adaptive Voltage [Auto]
CPU SVID Support [Auto]
AVX2 [Enabled]
AVX512 [Disabled]
AVX2 Ratio Offset to per-core Ratio Limit [User Specify]
AVX2 Ratio Offset [5]
AVX2 Voltage Guardband Scale Factor [Auto]
Maximus Tweak [Auto]
DRAM CAS# Latency [Auto]
DRAM RAS# to CAS# Delay [Auto]
DRAM RAS# PRE Time [Auto]
DRAM RAS# ACT Time [Auto]
DRAM Command Rate [Auto]
DRAM RAS# to RAS# Delay L [Auto]
DRAM RAS# to RAS# Delay S [Auto]
DRAM REF Cycle Time [Auto]
DRAM REF Cycle Time 2 [Auto]
DRAM REF Cycle Time Same Bank [Auto]
DRAM Refresh Interval [Auto]
DRAM WRITE Recovery Time [Auto]
DRAM READ to PRE Time [Auto]
DRAM FOUR ACT WIN Time [Auto]
DRAM WRITE to READ Delay [Auto]
DRAM WRITE to READ Delay L [Auto]
DRAM WRITE to READ Delay S [Auto]
DRAM CKE Minimum Pulse Width [Auto]
DRAM Write Latency [Auto]
Ctl0 dqvrefup [Auto]
Ctl0 dqvrefdn [Auto]
Ctl0 dqodtvrefup [Auto]
Ctl0 dqodtvrefdn [Auto]
Ctl1 cmdvrefup [Auto]
Ctl1 ctlvrefup [Auto]
Ctl1 clkvrefup [Auto]
Ctl1 ckecsvrefup [Auto]
Ctl2 cmdvrefdn [Auto]
Ctl2 ctlvrefdn [Auto]
Ctl2 clkvrefdn [Auto]
ODT_READ_DURATION [Auto]
ODT_READ_DELAY [Auto]
ODT_WRITE_DURATION [Auto]
ODT_WRITE_DELAY [Auto]
DQ RTT WR [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]
GroupA CA ODT [Auto]
GroupA CS ODT [Auto]
GroupA CK ODT [Auto]
GroupB CA ODT [Auto]
GroupB CS ODT [Auto]
GroupB CK ODT [Auto]
Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
DQ RTT WR [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]
GroupA CA ODT [Auto]
GroupA CS ODT [Auto]
GroupA CK ODT [Auto]
GroupB CA ODT [Auto]
GroupB CS ODT [Auto]
GroupB CK ODT [Auto]
Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
DQ RTT WR [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]
GroupA CA ODT [Auto]
GroupA CS ODT [Auto]
GroupA CK ODT [Auto]
GroupB CA ODT [Auto]
GroupB CS ODT [Auto]
GroupB CK ODT [Auto]
Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
DQ RTT WR [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM RD [Auto]
DQ RTT NOM WR [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK [Auto]
DQ RTT PARK DQS [Auto]
GroupA CA ODT [Auto]
GroupA CS ODT [Auto]
GroupA CK ODT [Auto]
GroupB CA ODT [Auto]
GroupB CS ODT [Auto]
GroupB CK ODT [Auto]
Pull-up Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
Pull-Down Output Driver Impedance [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Init Value MC0 CHA [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Max Value MC0 CHA [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC0 CHA [-]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC0 CHA [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Init Value MC0 CHB [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Max Value MC0 CHB [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC0 CHB [-]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC0 CHB [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Init Value MC1 CHA [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Max Value MC1 CHA [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC1 CHA [-]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC1 CHA [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Init Value MC1 CHB [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Max Value MC1 CHB [Auto]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value Mode Sign MC1 CHB [-]
Round Trip Latency Offset Value MC1 CHB [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R0 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R1 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R2 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R3 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R4 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R5 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R6 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHA R7 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R0 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R1 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R2 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R3 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R4 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R5 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R6 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC0 CHB R7 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R0 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R1 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R2 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R3 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R4 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R5 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R6 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHA R7 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R0 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R1 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R2 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R3 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R4 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R5 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R6 [Auto]
Round Trip Latency MC1 CHB R7 [Auto]
Early Command Training [Auto]
SenseAmp Offset Training [Auto]
Early ReadMPR Timing Centering 2D [Auto]
Read MPR Training [Auto]
Receive Enable Training [Auto]
Jedec Write Leveling [Auto]
Early Write Time Centering 2D [Auto]
Early Read Time Centering 2D [Auto]
Write Timing Centering 1D [Auto]
Write Voltage Centering 1D [Auto]
Read Timing Centering 1D [Auto]
Read Timing Centering with JR [Auto]
Dimm ODT Training* [Auto]
Max RTT_WR [ODT Off]
DIMM RON Training* [Auto]
Write Drive Strength/Equalization 2D* [Auto]
Write Slew Rate Training* [Auto]
Read ODT Training* [Auto]
Comp Optimization Training [Auto]
Read Equalization Training* [Auto]
Read Amplifier Training* [Auto]
Write Timing Centering 2D [Auto]
Read Timing Centering 2D [Auto]
Command Voltage Centering [Auto]
Early Command Voltage Centering [Auto]
Write Voltage Centering 2D [Auto]
Read Voltage Centering 2D [Auto]
Late Command Training [Auto]
Round Trip Latency [Auto]
Turn Around Timing Training [Auto]
CMD CTL CLK Slew Rate [Auto]
CMD/CTL DS & E 2D [Auto]
Read Voltage Centering 1D [Auto]
TxDqTCO Comp Training* [Auto]
ClkTCO Comp Training* [Auto]
TxDqsTCO Comp Training* [Auto]
VccDLL Bypass Training [Auto]
CMD/CTL Drive Strength Up/Dn 2D [Auto]
DIMM CA ODT Training [Auto]
PanicVttDnLp Training* [Auto]
Read Vref Decap Training* [Auto]
Vddq Training [Auto]
Duty Cycle Correction Training [Auto]
Rank Margin Tool Per Bit [Auto]
DIMM DFE Training [Auto]
Tx Dqs Dcc Training [Auto]
Rank Margin Tool [Auto]
Memory Test [Auto]
DIMM SPD Alias Test [Auto]
Receive Enable Centering 1D [Auto]
Retrain Margin Check [Auto]
Write Drive Strength Up/Dn independently [Auto]
Margin Check Limit [Disabled]
tRDRD_sg_Training [Auto]
tRDRD_sg_Runtime [Auto]
tRDRD_dg_Training [Auto]
tRDRD_dg_Runtime [Auto]
tRDWR_sg [Auto]
tRDWR_dg [Auto]
tWRWR_sg [Auto]
tWRWR_dg [Auto]
tWRRD_sg [Auto]
tWRRD_dg [Auto]
tRDRD_dr [Auto]
tRDRD_dd [Auto]
tRDWR_dr [Auto]
tRDWR_dd [Auto]
tWRWR_dr [Auto]
tWRWR_dd [Auto]
tWRRD_dr [Auto]
tWRRD_dd [Auto]
tWRPRE [Auto]
tPRPDEN [Auto]
tRDPDEN [Auto]
tWRPDEN [Auto]
tCPDED [Auto]
tREFIX9 [Auto]
Ref Interval [Auto]
tXPDLL [Auto]
tXP [Auto]
tPPD [Auto]
tCCD_L_tDLLK [Auto]
MRC Fast Boot [Enabled]
MCH Full Check [Auto]
Mem Over Clock Fail Count [Auto]
Training Profile [Auto]
RxDfe [Auto]
Mrc Training Loop Count [Auto]
DRAM CLK Period [Auto]
Controller 0, Channel 0 Control [Enabled]
Controller 0, Channel 1 Control [Enabled]
Controller 1, Channel 0 Control [Enabled]
Controller 1, Channel 1 Control [Enabled]
MC_Vref0 [Auto]
MC_Vref1 [Auto]
MC_Vref2 [Auto]
Dynamic Memory Boost [Disabled]
Realtime Memory Frequency [Disabled]
SA GV [Disabled]
Voltage Monitor [Die Sense]
VRM Initialization Check [Disabled]
CPU Input Voltage Load-line Calibration [Auto]
CPU Load-line Calibration [Level 3]
Synch ACDC Loadline with VRM Loadline [Disabled]
CPU Current Capability [Auto]
CPU Current Reporting [Auto]
Core Voltage Suspension [Auto]
CPU VRM Switching Frequency [Auto]
VRM Spread Spectrum [Auto]
CPU Power Duty Control [Auto]
CPU Power Phase Control [Auto]
CPU Power Thermal Control [125]
CPU Core/Cache Boot Voltage [Auto]
CPU Input Boot Voltage [Auto]
PLL Termination Boot Voltage [Auto]
CPU Standby Boot Voltage [Auto]
Memory Controller Boot Voltage [Auto]
CPU Core Auto Voltage Cap [Auto]
CPU Input Auto Voltage Cap [Auto]
Memory Controller Auto Voltage Cap [Auto]
Maximum CPU Core Temperature [Auto]
Package Temperature Threshold [90]
Regulate Frequency by above Threshold [Enabled]
IVR Transmitter VDDQ ICCMAX [Auto]
Unlimited ICCMAX [Auto]
CPU Core/Cache Current Limit Max. [Auto]
Long Duration Package Power Limit [Auto]
Package Power Time Window [Auto]
Short Duration Package Power Limit [Auto]
IA AC Load Line [0.25]
IA DC Load Line [1.10]
IA CEP Enable [Auto]
SA CEP Enable [Auto]
IA SoC Iccmax Reactive Protector [Auto]
Inverse Temperature Dependency Throttle [Auto]
IA VR Voltage Limit [1500]
TVB Voltage Optimizations [Enabled]
V-Max Stress [Enabled]
Overclocking TVB [+2Boost Profile]
Offset Mode Sign 1 [+]
V/F Point 1 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 2 [+]
V/F Point 2 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 3 [+]
V/F Point 3 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 4 [+]
V/F Point 4 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 5 [+]
V/F Point 5 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 6 [+]
V/F Point 6 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 7 [+]
V/F Point 7 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 8 [+]
V/F Point 8 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 9 [+]
V/F Point 9 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 10 [+]
V/F Point 10 Offset [Auto]
Offset Mode Sign 11 [+]
V/F Point 11 Offset [Auto]
Initial BCLK Frequency [Auto]
Runtime BCLK OC [Auto]
BCLK Amplitude [Auto]
BCLK Slew Rate [Auto]
BCLK Spread Spectrum [Auto]
Initial PCIE Frequency [Auto]
PCIE/DMI Amplitude [Auto]
PCIE/DMI Slew Rate [Auto]
PCIE/DMI Spread Spectrum [Auto]
Cold Boot PCIE Frequency [Auto]
Realtime Memory Timing [Enabled]
SPD Write Disable [TRUE]
PVD Ratio Threshold [Auto]
Banding Ratio [Auto]
SA PLL Frequency Override [Auto]
BCLK TSC HW Fixup [Enabled]
Core Ratio Extension Mode [Disabled]
FLL OC mode [Auto]
Core PLL Voltage [Auto]
GT PLL Voltage [Auto]
Ring PLL Voltage [Auto]
System Agent PLL Voltage [Auto]
Memory Controller PLL Voltage [Auto]
CPU 1.8V Small Rail [Auto]
PLL Termination Voltage [Auto]
CPU Standby Voltage [Auto]
PCH 1.05V Voltage [Auto]
PCH 0.82V Voltage [Auto]
CPU Input Voltage Reset Voltage [Auto]
Eventual CPU Input Voltage [Auto]
Eventual Memory Controller Voltage [Auto]
Package Temperature Threshold [90]
Regulate Frequency by above Threshold [Enabled]
Cooler Efficiency Customize [Keep Training]
Cooler Re-evaluation Algorithm [Normal]
Optimism Scale [100]
Ring Down Bin [Auto]
Min. CPU Cache Ratio [Auto]
Max. CPU Cache Ratio [36]
BCLK Aware Adaptive Voltage [Enabled]
CPU Core/Cache Voltage [Adaptive Mode]
CPU L2 Voltage [Auto]
- Offset Mode Sign [+]
- Additional Turbo Mode CPU Core Voltage [1.36000]
- Offset Voltage [Auto]
CPU System Agent Voltage [Auto]
CPU Input Voltage [Auto]
High DRAM Voltage Mode [Auto]
DRAM VDD Voltage [Auto]
DRAM VDDQ Voltage [Auto]
IVR Transmitter VDDQ Voltage [Auto]
Memory Controller Voltage [Auto]
PMIC Voltages [Auto]
PCI Express Native Power Management [Enabled]
Native ASPM [Auto]
DMI Link ASPM Control [Disabled]
ASPM [Auto]
L1 Substates [Disabled]
DMI ASPM [Disabled]
DMI Gen3 ASPM [Disabled]
PEG - ASPM [Disabled]
PCI Express Clock Gating [Enabled]
Hardware Prefetcher [Enabled]
Adjacent Cache Line Prefetch [Enabled]
Intel (VMX) Virtualization Technology [Enabled]
Per P-Core Control [Disabled]
Per E-Core Control [Disabled]
Active Performance Cores [All]
Active Efficient Cores [All]
Hyper-Threading [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 0 [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 1 [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 2 [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 3 [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 4 [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 5 [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 6 [Enabled]
Hyper-Threading of Core 7 [Enabled]
Total Memory Encryption [Disabled]
Legacy Game Compatibility Mode [Disabled]
Boot performance mode [Auto]
Intel(R) SpeedStep(tm) [Enabled]
Intel(R) Speed Shift Technology [Enabled]
Intel(R) Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 [Enabled]
Turbo Mode [Enabled]
Acoustic Noise Mitigation [Disabled]
CPU C-states [Disabled]
Thermal Monitor [Enabled]
Dual Tau Boost [Disabled]
VT-d [Enabled]
Control Iommu Pre-boot Behavior [Enable IOMMU during boot]
Memory Remap [Enabled]
Primary Display [Auto]
iGPU Multi-Monitor [Disabled]
Enable VMD controller [Enabled]
Map PCIE Storage under VMD [Enabled]
Map SATA Controller under VMD [Disabled]
M.2_2 Link Speed [Gen4]
PCIEX16(G5)_1 Link Speed [Gen5]
M.2_1 Link Speed [Gen5]
PCIEX1(G3) Link Speed [Auto]
M.2_3 Link Speed [Auto]
DIMM.2_1 Link Speed [Gen4]
DIMM.2_2 Link Speed [Gen4]
SATA Controller(s) [Enabled]
Aggressive LPM Support [Disabled]
SMART Self Test [None]
SATA6G_1 [Enabled]
SATA6G_1 Hot Plug [Disabled]
SATA6G_2 [Enabled]
SATA6G_2 Hot Plug [Disabled]
SATA6G_3 [Enabled]
SATA6G_3 Hot Plug [Disabled]
SATA6G_4 [Enabled]
SATA6G_4 Hot Plug [Disabled]
PTT [Enable]
PCIE Tunneling over USB4 [Enabled]
Discrete Thunderbolt(TM) Support [Enabled]
Wake From Thunderbolt(TM) Devices [None]
DTBT Go2Sx Command [Enabled]
Windows 10 Thunderbolt support [Enable + RTD3]
DTBT Controller 0 [Enabled]
TBT Host Router [Two port]
Extra Bus Reserved [106]
Reserved Memory [737]
Memory Alignment [26]
Reserved PMemory [1184]
PMemory Alignment [28]
Reserved I/O [0]
Security Device Support [Enable]
SHA256 PCR Bank [Enabled]
Pending operation [None]
Platform Hierarchy [Enabled]
Storage Hierarchy [Enabled]
Endorsement Hierarchy [Enabled]
Physical Presence Spec Version [1.3]
TPM 2.0 UEFI Spec Version [TCG_2]
Re-Size BAR Support [Disabled]
SR-IOV Support [Disabled]
Legacy USB Support [Enabled]
XHCI Hand-off [Enabled]
SanDisk Extreme 0001 [Auto]
U32G2X2_1 [Enabled]
U32G2X2_C3 [Enabled]
U32G2_C5 [Enabled]
U32G2_67 [Enabled]
U32G2_8 [Enabled]
U32G1_E1 [Enabled]
U32G1_E2 [Enabled]
U32G1_E3 [Enabled]
U32G1_E4 [Enabled]
U32G2_E1 [Enabled]
U32G2_EP2 [Enabled]
U32G2_E3 [Enabled]
U32G2_E4 [Enabled]
TBT4_E1 [Enabled]
TBT4_E2 [Enabled]
Network Stack [Disabled]
Device [Samsung SSD 850 EVO 1TB]
Restore AC Power Loss [Power Off]
Max Power Saving [Disabled]
ErP Ready [Disabled]
Power On By PCI-E [Enabled]
Power On By RTC [Disabled]
USB Audio [Enabled]
Intel LAN [Enabled]
MARVELL 10G LAN [Enabled]
USB power delivery in Soft Off state (S5) [Enabled]
Connectivity mode (Wi-Fi & Bluetooth) [Enabled]
When system is in working state [All On]
Q-Code LED Function [POST Code Only]
When system is in sleep, hibernate or soft off states [Stealth Mode]
When system is in working state [On]
When system is in sleep, hibernate or soft off states [Off]
When system is in working state [On]
When system is in sleep, hibernate or soft off states [Off]
M.2_3 Configuration [Auto]
CPU PCIE Configuration Mode [Auto]
U32G2_C5 Type C Power Mode [Auto]
GNA Device [Disabled]
ASMedia Storage Controller [Enabled]
Windows Hot-plug Notification [Disabled]
ASPM Support [Disabled]
CPU Temperature [Monitor]
CPU Package Temperature [Monitor]
MotherBoard Temperature [Monitor]
VRM Temperature [Monitor]
Chipset Temperature [Monitor]
T_Sensor Temperature [Monitor]
DIMM.2 Sensor 1 Temperature [Monitor]
DIMM.2 Sensor 2 Temperature [Monitor]
Water In T Sensor Temperature [Monitor]
Water Out T Sensor Temperature [Monitor]
WB Temperature [Monitor]
DIMM A1 Temperature [Monitor]
DIMM A2 Temperature [Monitor]
DIMM B1 Temperature [Monitor]
DIMM B2 Temperature [Monitor]
CPU Fan Speed [Monitor]
CPU Optional Fan Speed [Monitor]
Chassis Fan 1 Speed [Monitor]
Chassis Fan 2 Speed [Monitor]
Radiator Fan 1 Speed [Monitor]
Radiator Fan 2 Speed [Monitor]
Water Pump+ 1 Speed [Monitor]
Water Pump+ 2 Speed [Monitor]
Flow Rate [Monitor]
WB Flow Rate [Monitor]
CPU Core Voltage [Monitor]
12V Voltage [Monitor]
5V Voltage [Monitor]
3.3V Voltage [Monitor]
Memory Controller Voltage [Monitor]
CPU Core Current [Monitor]
AI Cooling [Disabled]
HYDRANODE Fan Association [Enabled]
CPU Fan Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]
CPU Fan Profile [Standard]
CPU Fan Step Up [Level 0]
CPU Fan Step Down [Level 0]
CPU Fan Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]
Chassis Fan 1 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]
Chassis Fan 1 Profile [Standard]
Chassis Fan 1 Q-Fan Source [CPU]
Chassis Fan 1 Step Up [Level 0]
Chassis Fan 1 Step Down [Level 0]
Chassis Fan 1 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]
Chassis Fan 2 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]
Chassis Fan 2 Profile [Standard]
Chassis Fan 2 Q-Fan Source [CPU]
Chassis Fan 2 Step Up [Level 0]
Chassis Fan 2 Step Down [Level 0]
Chassis Fan 2 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]
Radiator Fan 1 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]
Radiator Fan 1 Profile [Standard]
Radiator Fan 1 Q-Fan Source [CPU]
Radiator Fan 1 Step Up [Level 0]
Radiator Fan 1 Step Down [Level 0]
Radiator Fan 1 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]
Radiator Fan 2 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]
Radiator Fan 2 Profile [Standard]
Radiator Fan 2 Q-Fan Source [CPU]
Radiator Fan 2 Step Up [Level 0]
Radiator Fan 2 Step Down [Level 0]
Radiator Fan 2 Speed Low Limit [200 RPM]
Water Pump+ 1 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]
Water Pump+ 1 Profile [Full Speed]
Water Pump+ 2 Q-Fan Control [Auto Detect]
Water Pump+ 2 Profile [Full Speed]
CPU Temperature LED Switch [Enabled]
Launch CSM [Disabled]
OS Type [Windows UEFI mode]
Secure Boot Mode [Standard]
Fast Boot [Enabled]
Next Boot after AC Power Loss [Fast Boot]
Boot Logo Display [Auto]
POST Delay Time [2 sec]
Bootup NumLock State [On]
Wait For 'F1' If Error [Enabled]
Option ROM Messages [Force BIOS]
Interrupt 19 Capture [Disabled]
AMI Native NVMe Driver Support [Enabled]
Setup Mode [Advanced Mode]
Boot Sector (MBR/GPT) Recovery Policy [Local User Control]
Next Boot Recovery Action [Skip]
BIOS Image Rollback Support [Enabled]
Publish HII Resources [Disabled]
Flexkey [Reset]
Setup Animator [Disabled]
Load from Profile [3]
Profile Name [SmartOC]
Save to Profile [3]
DIMM Slot Number [DIMM_A2]
Download & Install ARMOURY CRATE app [Enabled]
Download & Install MyASUS service & app [Enabled]
