My 1080 Ti completely stopped working mid game. Please help me!

Hello everyone,
My GPU (1080 TI) stopped working mid game for no reason. The screens went black and the GPU fans stopped spinning.
Did a lot of troubleshooting as mentioned below and the result is always no signal output, fans don't spin and rgp don't turn on.
I tried the following:
Plug and unplug the GPU and the 8+8 power connector
Plug it in the secondary PCI-E
Tried to put the GPU in a completely different old system, no luck.
Tried to a different GPU in my system and it worked (an old ATI HD 5550)
The built-in Intel GPU is working
The GPU is Gigabyte Aorus 1080 TI.
I would really appreciate any help, Is there anything I can do or try to fix it?
Especially with the current state of the market getting a replacement of any sort is out of the question
