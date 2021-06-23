My 1080 Ti completely stopped working mid game. Please help me!

ShiniX said: Is there anything I can do or try to fix it? Click to expand...

Serious, not-mocking-you question: Do you have a hot air rework station?It appears that this card has a fuse on the 12V input rail from the slot. I betcha that fuse is blown. What this usually means is that something else on the card failed, and you now have a short to ground. So, what you need to do next is take the heatsink off, and measure the resistance to the ground plane between each side of that fuse and ground. You should have a few tens of Ks from both sides. I bet what you have instead is infinity on one side, and near zero on the other.Confirm that, and we can maybe come up with a plan to repair it.