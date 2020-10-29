MX518 or G203 Lightsync at Best Buy $19.99 / $14.99

maro
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2006
- Messages
- 575
If you missed out on the $20 518, it's baaaaack! also the G203 Lightsynch is $14.99.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logitech-g-mx518-wired-optical-gaming-mouse/6427398.p?skuId=6427398
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/6409361.p?skuId=6409361
Don't know much about the 203, it was a popular cheap gaming mouse when it was the 203 Prodigy. Not sure the sensor is uses. 8K DPI so possibly Mercury?
credit delz4stelz @ SD for this...
