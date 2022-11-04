Musk to cut half of Twitter jobs and end remote work for the rest, report says

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...-twitter-staff-reverse-work-from-home-policy/

Today it's coming out that he has, in fact, fired probably half of the employees. Early on, there was a bunch of talk about WARN act violations and supposedly a lawsuit was already filed over it. However, the "you're fired" and "you're safe" emails seem to have just been released, and the "you're fired" email sais "today is your last day of work, but your separation date is February 2, 2023", meaning Musk is actually giving people 90 days notice. The letter says that affected employees will be paid, including benefits, through their termination date, but that all access is being cut off, and at least one ex-employee posted a screenshot of his twitter.com Gmail account having had its password changed, locking him out of it.

Notice was also sent out that the office is closed today, and all badge access to the buildings was temporarily disabled, undoubtedly to prevent any revenge.

Also, the commenters over at Arse are incandescent with rage. Whatever you feel about the issue, I'd recommend staying out, as there's a gigantic amount of bile.
 
1_rick said:







Consider the source when looking through the comments. All peas from the same pod.
 
Looking at bios and job descriptions of those fired, nothing of value was lost. Insert day_in_the_life_of_a_Twitter_eployee.mp4
 
Meeho said:
Looking at bios and job descriptions of those fired, nothing of value was lost. Insert day_in_the_life_of_a_Twitter_eployee.mp4
I'd be interested in seeing what the majority of jobs were, that were terminated. I'd imagine this is more of a business decision than anything else and twitter probably had a lot of "useless" jobs.
 
1_rick said:

Au contraire

94f.png



TrevorR said:

1_rick said:







It is so fun trolling Ars.
I would have stopped reading their stuff long ago... but they do manage the odd interesting unbiased article. Some of their science writing is decent. Their takes on almost anything are comical. Poking their commenters is really too easy, I shouldn't waste my time but I can't help myself.

So many obviously very low life experience people on that site. When a big company changes hands houses get cleaned.... locking everyone out. Ya when your product can be essentially destroyed by one pissed off engineer you don't give them a weeks notice and let them have fun on the network. That some of these employees leaked their private internal emails... is proof they at least deserved to be let go. It is also probably proof that if Elon allowed them to get the news at their desks in the office they probably would have made a scene.
 
