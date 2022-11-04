Musk to cut half of Twitter jobs and end remote work for the rest, report says

Today it's coming out that he has, in fact, fired probably half of the employees. Early on, there was a bunch of talk about WARN act violations and supposedly a lawsuit was already filed over it. However, the "you're fired" and "you're safe" emails seem to have just been released, and the "you're fired" email sais "today is your last day of work, but your separation date is February 2, 2023", meaning Musk is actually giving people 90 days notice. The letter says that affected employees will be paid, including benefits, through their termination date, but that all access is being cut off, and at least one ex-employee posted a screenshot of his twitter.com Gmail account having had its password changed, locking him out of it.Notice was also sent out that the office is closed today, and all badge access to the buildings was temporarily disabled, undoubtedly to prevent any revenge.Also, the commenters over at Arse are incandescent with rage. Whatever you feel about the issue, I'd recommend staying out, as there's a gigantic amount of bile.