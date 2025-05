Wow, he sure does have you fooled.



While has has had an uncanny ability to invest in the right thing at the right time and be ahead of the curve (at least up until Twitter) he honestly isn't much of a pioneer or an expert.



His first company - Zip2 - was a shitty "city guide" app, funded by his daddy's apartheid mine money.



He had a lucky break when he sold it to Compaq just in time before the dotcom bust, and cashed out at an inflated $22M.



He then used that money to found X.com, an online financial service/banking company. It didn't really work out, and to avoid collapse he merged with an online bank named Confinity. He fought Confinity's CEO Peter Thiel to be the CEO of the merged entity, leading to Thiel resigning. The merged entity then went to shit under Musks leadership, until the board eventually kicked him out as CEO and replaced him with Peter Thiel. Under Thiels leadership the company made the correct choice to focus on online payments and renamed themselves to Paypal. Paypal was eventually sold to eBay for $1.5B. And that's were Musk got his serious "fuck off" money, not based on his own actions, but based on the shares he owned in Paypal which after he was ousted as CEO became very successful because of Peter Thiel. He netted some $175M from that sale.



He then farted around abit enjoying his newfound extreme wealth. He developed a passion for space exploration and started SpaceX (and later Starlink as a result) as a bit of a passion project. This is probably the only one of his ventures that he really drove to some level of success. (albeit depending largely on the people he hired, not his own space expertise)



He then made the smart decision to buy Tesla from its founders Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning just before EV's started to take off. He didn't found it, and it wasn't based on his expertise. He just kind of rode what already was in place and provided more development funding, and driving investment. If anyhting his input subtracted more than it added to the car designs. I tend to think of him a lot like a John Delorean. Flashy auto exec fraternizing with the media and pop stars, but ultimately not the guy who keeps the lights on.



At this point he had convinced himself he was the God of investment and Engineering and he could do anyhting better than those who were already doing it. He wasted a ridiculous amount of money on Twitter, and has since made decision oafter decision that has driven it to collapse in value.



He is no exceptional genius. He's just a run of the mill engineer who benefitted from having a rich dad and had a few lucky breaks in a row leading him to exceptional financial success.



There are people out there who through a combination of sheer will and capability built a business from nothing to extreme success, Musk is not one of them. He is just a kid who grew up rich, lived a cushy existence because of his dad's money, and spun that into investments into other peoples work and had a few lucky breaks. Every time he tries to take too much personal charge of something it seemingly goes to shit.



He should learn from this. He seems to have good judgment (or at least did until Twitter) when it comes to deciding what will grow in the future and investing in it, but he should probably stay hands off for his own good. He kind of has the Midas touch of poo.