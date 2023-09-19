Musk mulls making X users pay for using twitter

Burticus said: Man I used to think this guy was smart, but the whole twitter thing has shined a light on his unhinged bullshit Click to expand...

I had similar feelings back in 2010 or so, but the more I've learned about the guy, I just don't think there ever was a real reason to think he was smart or a savvy business leader. He just initially got a lot of people fooled, myself included.His first two companies (Zip2Go and X.com) were funded using inherited money (some might even say his dads Apartheid emerald mine money) and were total nepotism jobs. He had some moderate success simply because there was a lot of low hanging fruit when it came to internet stuff in the 90's.First real success came from Paypal, and that was essentially a financial move to buy someone else's businesses and ideasTesla is also something he does not deserve credit for. He just spun that eBay money into buying someone else's company and ideas (though a surprising number of people think he founded the company. He didn't)Really the only original thing he has done on his own has been SpaceX, and that really started more as a passion project of a man with money to burn than anything else.In his companies that have been successful, it has been mostly in spite of him, not because of him. He has proven to be an undisciplined manager, seemingly unfamiliar with SEC and other financial regulation, and more interested in celebrity life than in being a stoic disciplined investor/CEO. He reminds me of a modern day John Delorean.He did have a series of good decisions when it came to whose ideas and companies to buy into and when (eBay, Tesla) and there is something to be said for that but it seems to have been a one or two trick pony, judging by the absolutely awful idea to decide to buy Twitter, which was an absolutely moronic idea, which anyone should have been able to see from a mile away. I guess he got too over-confident and believed in his own golden touch too much.He's just an attention whore born with a silver spoon up his ass, who got himself started using nepotism money (that may or may not have had its origins in harsh apartheid emerald mines). If fortunate enough to have been born into wealth, I think half the people on these forums would have been better rational business leaders. (I'm not saying which halfIt's amazing what a fool with inherited money who is in the right place at the right time can accomplish.