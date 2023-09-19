Musk mulls making X users pay for using twitter

Not so eXciting news for ex-twitter(aka X) users:

Speaking in a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, the Tesla CEO and world’s richest person suggested that X was going to charge its user base. Currently, Twitter only charges users for its subscription service X Premium, which offers perks such as a verified account checkmark and costs $11 a month in the US for iPhones and £11 in the UK.

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system,” Musk said.

Saying that bots cost “a fraction of a penny” to set up, Musk added that raising the cost of an account to “a few dollars or something” could put off operators of the software. He added: “Plus, every time a bot creator wanted to make another bot, they would need another new payment method.”

Musk, who has a history of making impromptu statements, did not confirm whether X would definitely push ahead with a charging policy. X has been contacted for further comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/sep/19/elon-musk-twitter-x-subscription-fees-users-posts
 
Man I used to think this guy was smart, but the whole twitter thing has shined a light on his unhinged bullshit
 
Considering the platform is basically bots and girls advertising their onlyfans accounts...... i think he should pay people to stick around and use it..
 
Man I used to think this guy was smart, but the whole twitter thing has shined a light on his unhinged bullshit
I had similar feelings back in 2010 or so, but the more I've learned about the guy, I just don't think there ever was a real reason to think he was smart or a savvy business leader. He just initially got a lot of people fooled, myself included.

His first two companies (Zip2Go and X.com) were funded using inherited money (some might even say his dads Apartheid emerald mine money) and were total nepotism jobs. He had some moderate success simply because there was a lot of low hanging fruit when it came to internet stuff in the 90's.

First real success came from Paypal, and that was essentially a financial move to buy someone else's businesses and ideas

Tesla is also something he does not deserve credit for. He just spun that eBay money into buying someone else's company and ideas (though a surprising number of people think he founded the company. He didn't)

Really the only original thing he has done on his own has been SpaceX, and that really started more as a passion project of a man with money to burn than anything else.

In his companies that have been successful, it has been mostly in spite of him, not because of him. He has proven to be an undisciplined manager, seemingly unfamiliar with SEC and other financial regulation, and more interested in celebrity life than in being a stoic disciplined investor/CEO. He reminds me of a modern day John Delorean.

He did have a series of good decisions when it came to whose ideas and companies to buy into and when (eBay, Tesla) and there is something to be said for that but it seems to have been a one or two trick pony, judging by the absolutely awful idea to decide to buy Twitter, which was an absolutely moronic idea, which anyone should have been able to see from a mile away. I guess he got too over-confident and believed in his own golden touch too much.

He's just an attention whore born with a silver spoon up his ass, who got himself started using nepotism money (that may or may not have had its origins in harsh apartheid emerald mines). If fortunate enough to have been born into wealth, I think half the people on these forums would have been better rational business leaders. (I'm not saying which half :p )

It's amazing what a fool with inherited money who is in the right place at the right time can accomplish.
 
